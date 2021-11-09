 Skip to main content
Public hearing set for proposal to sell Fosdick Avenue for City Honors sports facility
fosdick (copy)

Renderings show a proposed Fosdick Field restoration near City Honors School. (City Honors/Fosdick-Masten Park Foundation)

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on a request from Mayor Byron Brown to sell the city-owned Fosdick Avenue to Buffalo Public Schools for $1.

It’s part of a multi-property site development for a long-awaited, state-of-the-art athletic facility at City Honors School.

Brown is seeking approval for the transfer of Fosdick Avenue, which is adjacent to the school and runs between Best and East North streets.

The public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday during the Common Council’s regular business meeting.

The former Fosdick-Masten H.S. athletic field, closed in 1977 and transferred to the Buffalo Municipal Hosing Authority, would be the main component of the future sports facility.

BPS, BMHA and the City Honors/Fosdick-Masten Park Foundation have been in discussions for several years about returning the vacant, four-acre property to its original use.

A final solution for that sale is expected by the end of the year.

