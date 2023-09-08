Community members will have a chance to say what they think about the $1 billion proposal to cover a section of the Kensington Expressway at a public hearing later this month.

“The Kensington Expressway project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to set right the wrongs of the past, which contributed to economic injustice and racial disparities in East Buffalo,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release announcing the hearing.

Two sessions will take place Sept. 27 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, the first from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

An update on project progress will be given at the hearing, which will include a stenographer and opportunities for the public to ask questions and make comments about the environmental, economic and social effects of the current design plans.

A report last December from the state Department of Transportation, which is conducting an environmental review, calls for a six-lane tunnel tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets to carry the expressway, also called Route 33, with a deck above for green space and flanked by neighborhood streets on each side.

Humboldt Parkway would be redesigned with traffic-calming measures, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and benches and connect to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Hochul in January 2022 committed $1 billion to remove a portion of the highway where the tree-lined Humboldt Parkway once stood.

The expressway, built in the 1950s and 1960s, split neighborhoods and removed the original Humboldt Parkway median. Hochul's five-year transportation capital plan includes funding to reconnect the east-west communities and re-establish the green space the Parkway once provided.

Earlier this year, the Kensington Expressway project was awarded $55.59 million from the Biden administration's Reconnecting Communities Program. It is one of 45 projects receiving funding from the federal program.

The project needs approval from the federal Highway Administration, which is conducting the hearing with the state DOT.

"The community’s input is critical as we work to finalize conceptual plans and transition into the design phase,” Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said.

The state also plans to make improvements to about nine miles of local streets and enhance accommodations for pedestrians in the immediate vicinity of the project.