Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Both of the Covid-19 vaccines currently on the market call for two separate doses, staggered three or four weeks apart.

In Western New York, however– as in regions throughout the country – vaccinators are dealing with a tricky setback: Some people have bailed on their second shots.

The no-shows create multiple problems for vaccine providers and public health officials, who are begging patients to complete the full vaccine series. If they don’t, they won’t have full or long-lasting immunity against the novel coronavirus, increasing the risk that they could still fall ill or even die of the disease.

At the same time, no-shows effectively slow distribution for everyone, locking up critical doses that vaccine providers must then scramble to redistribute to other second-dose patients or vaccination sites. The Western New York Vaccine Hub, a state-appointed body tasked with facilitating the vaccine rollout, has stepped up efforts to transfer critical second doses from sites that find themselves with extra.

"Less than 5%" of Western New Yorkers are more than three days overdue for their second shot, a state Department of Health spokesman said. But some officials fear the problem may worsen as the rollout expands.