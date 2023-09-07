Growing older is a challenge anywhere, but Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking to ensure that it's a less costly and stressful experience for senior and those who care for them in New York.

In line with an initiative that she announced in her State of the State Address this year, calling for a Master Plan for Aging, the New York State Office for the Aging is holding a series of town halls across the state to solicit concerns and ideas on how to improve services for the elderly. One such event held Thursday in Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church on Masten Avenue attracted about 40 people with questions and recommendations. Their input will be taken up by a committee that has already drafted a preliminary report and will issue a final report to the governor in January 2025, according to Adam Herbst, chairman of the Master Plan for Aging and deputy commissioner with the Office of Aging and Longterm Care.

"The great thing is this is not just a committee. This is the arm of the governor, the executive branch, in partnership with the Legislature and all the different councils, and agencies that report to up the governor," Herbst said after Thursday's two-hour session.

Another session is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Amherst Center for Senior Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway.

Doris Green of New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition shared her concerns about a lack of qualified people to perform in-home health care that offers respite for family members and others who provide care to elderly loved ones.

"It's impossible to get the care in home that people need and when they get the care in home, the caregivers get a chance to step away, take care of themselves, go to their own doctor's appointments. We know that caregivers suffer depression, isolation and the worst health outcomes because there isn't support around them that allows for them to step away and take care of themselves," Green said.

Joyce A. Markiewicz, president and CEO of Catholic Health, spoke about a friend's mother who not only had to experience the trauma of leaving her home of 50 years as her health began to deteriorate in her early 80s, but also had to move into two more different facilities as her health declined because of current regulations.

"We haven't figured out a way to build facilities where people can move from one level of care to the next," said Markiewicz. "I think we need to look at some regulatory reform so we make it easier for organizations to come in and build housing and facilities where people can truly age in place."

Herbst said the issues and concerns raised by the public and representatives of local senior and health care agencies will be taken up by 20 state agencies, including the Department of Health, the Office of Mental Health, and the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, all of which report to the governor.

"A lot of what we're going to propose here will, hopefully, lend itself to future state budgets and local agency budgets. But our state budget is, I hope, predicated on some of the proposals that we're going to hear through the public here and offer that to the governor," he added.