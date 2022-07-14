Public focuses on sidewalks, transportation, security at new Bills stadium

Neighboring businesses and area residents Thursday focused on the need for sidewalks, more public transportation, and berms and fences to keep fans off local properties when they got their first opportunity to express concerns and ask questions about the new stadium to be built for the Buffalo Bills.

Erie County and the project’s many consultants detailed the development plan during a public meeting at the Bills' field house in Orchard Park. Officials presented the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site and talked about the upcoming review process and environmental analysis that will include several months of study.

Erie County Legislator John Mills, who lives and runs a business in Orchard Park, said the area around the stadium from Southwestern Boulevard up to Milestrip Road needs wide, accessible sidewalks.

"We need residents to have safe access to the stadium,” said Mills, one of 11 people who spoke after a half-hour presentation about the new stadium and the review process. “There’s been a few fatalities unfortunately (over the years) because people have got to walk in the road. That’s unacceptable.”

An analysis of traffic and pedestrian flow will be part of the review process that will include 40 different agencies, a state requirement before construction is slated to start in the spring.

Ernie Dobies of Big Tree Road has put up with fans entering his property before and after games to go to the bathroom for the 15 years he has lived there. He asked that some sort of security measure be put into place to keep people from encroaching on the houses in the small neighborhood.

“We have to deal with all of these people coming through our properties and using them as a restroom,” he said. “Honestly, it’s sickening.”

Several speakers asked that public transportation and shuttle services to the stadium be expanded, making it easier for fans and stadium workers alike.

The new stadium and surrounding parking lots on 242.5 acres of property will likely change the footprint of Abbott Road, across the street from where the current stadium sits, spilling over to the corner of Southwestern Boulevard. But none of the neighboring properties – businesses, residences or tailgating lots – will need to be purchased or claimed for the $1.4 billion stadium to be constructed.

The property for the stadium includes 55 acres of ECC land where the school's athletic fields and Jim Ball Stadium are located, but county officials said the college already plans to relocate its athletic facilities to the North Campus in Amherst, anyway.

Plans for the new 1.35-million-square-foot facility – designed by architectural firm Populous – call for 60,000 seats, about 10,000 fewer seats than in the current Highmark Stadium.

Scott Radecic, a former NFL player serving as the project executive for Populous, said the firm is looking to design an “intimate but intimidating” stadium that incorporates more usable space in the facility, with larger concourses and more comfortable seating than what Highmark Stadium offers. The new stadium will be shorter in length and width but steeper and higher and include a canopy to protect fans from the elements.

Parking lots, paths and greenspace will radiate out from the stadium to the south and east, with a long strip of landscaped median and walkways extending to the southwestern corner of the site. An emphasis of the project is to provide better pedestrian circulation around the stadium and create dramatic views of it.

An auxiliary maintenance and equipment building will also be constructed on the property, taking up about 60,000 to 75,000 square feet of space.

When construction is completed, the current stadium will be demolished, with its space used for parking. It will add to what will be 10,500 stadium parking spaces, almost 1,000 more than the team's current lots offer.