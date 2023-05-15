Public defenders for the man who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a Tops grocery store pushed back against federal prosecutors trying to keep evidence against him from being shared now with lawyers hired by the victims' families.

"Should the government’s position prevail, the victims’ families would be denied access to this material for the foreseeable future, possibly decades, while this case remains pending," the defense lawyers said in a new court filing. "There is no reason they should be deprived of that information now."

Federal prosecutors have warned it would be impossible to keep sensitive information properly secured during the federal case against Payton Gendron once it is used in civil lawsuits, adding that prosecuting him takes priority over pending or potential civil lawsuits arising from the mass shooting. A state court has sentenced Gendron to life in prison without parole for domestic terrorism and 10 murders. Now his federal case is proceeding, but whether there will even be a federal trial will come down to the Justice Department's decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

If the federal government decides not to seek Gendron’s execution, the federal case will conclude with a guilty plea and sentence of life without the possibility of parole. If the government seeks the death penalty, a lengthy trial and appellate process would follow, the federal defenders said in their filing.

The families' lawyers would like access to a portion of the evidence for lawsuits they are pursuing against gun and body armor manufacturers and social media platforms among others.

"Several members of the victims’ families in this case have expressed their desire to expose not only the defendant’s culpability for the attack, but also the other forces that may have influenced him," Gendron's federal lawyers said in a court filing.

Last week, the families of three killed in the attack – Katherine "Kat" Massey, Andre Mackniel and Heyward Patterson – and Latisha Rogers, a survivor of the massacre, filed a wrongful death suit in State Supreme Court.

John V. Elmore, one of their attorneys, has called it "ironic that the murderer's lawyers wanted in some small way to make things better" only to see the federal government impede their efforts.

Last month the federal public defenders for Gendron filed a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder to allow the attorneys for the families to have copies of a portion of the evidence. That would involve amending a protective order to allow the families' attorneys access to "non-sensitive discovery material." His public defenders described the material as "just the forensic images of Payton Gendron’s three digital devices, namely his cellphone, laptop and desktop computers, as well as any social media data defined to include Payton Gendron’s computer files, text messages, emails and social media accounts, and discovery related to his activities on various social media platforms."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Informing the civil cases is not the only reason to share the evidence with the victims’ families, according to the filing from Assistant Federal Public Defender Sonya A. Zoghlin, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne M. Burger and Senior Litigator MaryBeth Covert.

"In a potentially capital prosecution, the government has the obligation to consult with the victims’ family members concerning the decision on whether to seek the death penalty and to include that information in its submission to the Department of Justice, the public defenders said. "Greater access to the limited discovery requested would provide relevant information for the victims’ families to consider before sharing their views with the government. Specifically, the data regarding our client’s online activity provides information about his culpability relative to the people and entities who indoctrinated him, encouraged him, armed him, protected him, and promoted his commission of this terrible crime. Surely the government would agree that facilitating the victims’ family members’ ability to make an informed decision, in the manner they choose, about whether to seek the death penalty against our client is an entirely appropriate defense purpose."

Federal prosecutors negotiated a protective order with Gendron's federal public defenders that allowed information to be shared with the state prosecution and defense teams, which "undoubtedly contributed to the prompt guilty plea and sentencing in state court," prosecutors said in their filing.

The protective order allows defense team members to review the discovery materials with potential witnesses and their counsel for purposes of defense and trial preparation, but only in the presence of a defense team member and notes may not be taken regarding the content of any of the evidence. Prosecutors said in their filing that the protective order does not allow for the defense team to review the evidence with civil attorneys for the purpose of investigating and preparing civil lawsuits.

The government said that has already happened – in violation of the protective order.

While defense counsel may not have allowed civil counsel to copy the criminal evidence, they did not abide by the protective order’s restrictions and instead allowed civil counsel access to the discovery in order to further their civil lawsuits, according to the government's court filing.

"Defense counsel in their motion patently admit they have violated the protective order by providing access to discovery for civil attorneys to prepare lawsuits," according to the government filing.

The federal public defenders rejected that assertion from prosecutors, saying they have "scrupulously observed the mandates of this court’s protective order."

Allowing the attorneys for the victims’ families to view the evidence in the presence of a defense team member and without taking any notes "is entirely consistent with that order," they said. The civil attorneys represent potential witnesses in the criminal case, and providing them access to the discovery material "is consistent with our obligation to provide our client with a rigorous and comprehensive defense."

"The government’s response inaccurately characterizes the individuals represented by the civil lawyers as 'third parties' and, thus, not deserving of meaningful access to the limited discovery material requested," the public defenders said. "There is no question, however, that each of the survivors and individual members of the deceased victims’ families are potential witnesses at a capital trial and, therefore, covered under the protective order."

Schroeder has said he would consider the request to share the evidence with the families after receiving written submissions from the prosecution and defense teams.