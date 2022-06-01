Public comment deadline extended for energy roadmap

The public has more time to weigh in on sweeping changes proposed for how New York residents would heat their homes and operate their appliances over the next decade.
Public comments on the Climate Action Council's energy roadmap will be accepted until July 1, instead of June 10. The council has held a series of public hearings across the state about the draft plan, including in Buffalo in late April.
The roadmap is for gradually phasing out the use of natural gas in buildings and homes, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.
Matt Glynn