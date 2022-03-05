Public can help decide if car traffic returns to Delaware, South parks

The City of Buffalo and Olmsted Parks want to know what the public thinks about vehicles returning in two very popular parks in the city.

Automobile traffic had been suspended for almost two years on ring roads circling Delaware and South parks to provide more safe spaces for outdoor recreation due to the pandemic, said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

By limiting the number of vehicles traveling and parking on the roads, park space was maximized for passive uses like walking, jogging and biking, according to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

“Since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the ring roads at these two parks have been closed to vehicular traffic,” Brown said. “This decision was made to meet the increasing need from parkgoers and the elevated levels of activity occurring in parks citywide by providing additional and expanded safe space for outdoor recreation.”

But now officials want input from the community on whether the ban should be lifted at the two sites. They have launched public surveys to help determine the future use of the ring roads.

A tentative goal for a decision is expected by Memorial Day, Brown said.