Public can help decide if car traffic returns to Delaware, South parks

The City of Buffalo and Olmsted Parks want to know what the public thinks about vehicles returning in two very popular parks in the city.
Automobile traffic had been suspended for almost two years on ring roads circling Delaware and South parks to provide more safe spaces for outdoor recreation due to the pandemic, said Mayor Byron W. Brown.
By limiting the number of vehicles traveling and parking on the roads, park space was maximized for passive uses like walking, jogging and biking, according to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
“Since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the ring roads at these two parks have been closed to vehicular traffic,” Brown said. “This decision was made to meet the increasing need from parkgoers and the elevated levels of activity occurring in parks citywide by providing additional and expanded safe space for outdoor recreation.”
But now officials want input from the community on whether the ban should be lifted at the two sites. They have launched public surveys to help determine the future use of the ring roads.
A tentative goal for a decision is expected by Memorial Day, Brown said.
“We decided it would be good to hear from the public what they were enjoying about having the roads closed or what was a concern to them by having the roads closed so that as we decide the future of the use of the roads we’ve got more information,” said Stephanie Crockatt, the conservancy’s executive director.
“And we want feedback beyond opened or closed. We want to hear why,” she added. “We want to know what’s been enjoyable, what hasn’t been enjoyable, what’s made a difference, what hasn’t made a difference.”
Mark Goldman, historian and author of seven books, including the self-published "City of My Heart: Buffalo, 1967-2020," supports a continued ban of cars in Delaware Park's ring road, which is also called Meadow Drive.
He said since the early 1970s, citizens have struggled against automobile-happy public officials who viewed ring road as fair game for cars. Over the years, ring road had become an out-of-control shortcut through Delaware Park, a quick way to avoid the light at Parkside or to get on to the Scajaquada Expressway.
The car traffic on ring road is dangerous, unsafe and unhealthy for pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, rollerbladers and other nonmotorist individuals enjoying the park, he said.
“Public safety is a public health issue. If you make something safer, it benefits the public health so it’s by definition a public health issue, and it’s just nicer to be able to wander around the park with your kids on roller skates without having to worry if they’re going to get hit” by a vehicle, Goldman said.
The message is gaining traction on Facebook, where a group of 181 members – called Friends of the Delaware Park Ring Road – are encouraging residents to complete the surveys.
“Keep the Ring Road car-free! Ever since Covid, we've all enjoyed the benefits of a car free Ring Road- safety, health, and community. Rumors abound about the return of cars. Let's not let that happen!” the group’s Facebook page says.
New York City already has permanently banned cars, taxis and other private and for-hire vehicles in Central Park.
In 2018, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Central Park would become car free, returning the park to its original use as an urban refuge and recreation space, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. Other motor vehicles may be in the park from time to time, including those from the NYPD, NYC Parks and Central Park Conservancy. Other vehicles may be approved to use the park to help a concession or special event.
The surveys for Delaware and South parks can be found at:
- Delaware Park ring road:
bfloparks.org/delaware-park-ring-road-survey/
- South Park ring road: bfloparks.org/south-park-ring-road-survey/
Hard copies of the surveys also are available at and can be returned to the following locations, Monday through Friday:
- Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tosh Collins Community Center in Cazenovia Park, 2 to 8 p.m.
- Division of Parks and Recreation, room 505, City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.