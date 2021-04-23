'Public benefit' cited in tax breaks for Amherst student housing

The Amherst Industrial Development Agency typically has not granted tax breaks for the various student housing complexes built near the University at Buffalo North Campus over the past decade or so.
But the agency's board of directors on Friday made an exception worth nearly $9.2 million for an $83.3 million project proposed for the Muir Woods property in Getzville because, officials said, Texas-based Aspen Heights must spend an estimated $5 million on public infrastructure work around the site.
The company will receive $6.5 million in property tax breaks, $2.3 million in sales tax breaks and $406,000 in mortgage recording tax breaks.
The IDA board voted to approve the tax incentives with little discussion and with no opposition Friday. Only board member Philip S. Meyer spoke, saying he normally would vote "no" on a request for incentives for student housing but he believes the infrastructure investment by the company merits the granting of tax breaks.
"I think there's a real public benefit there," Meyer said.
The public improvements, required by the state Department of Transportation and other agencies, include roadway widening, a traffic circle, utility work and a design allowance for the possible future extension of the Metro rail or enhanced transit onto the site, according to the IDA.
For example, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the town in recent years has eyed shrinking John James Audubon Parkway from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, with a turning lane, and replacing signaled intersections with roundabouts.
"It's just overbuilt," Kulpa said of the section of the parkway located north of UB.
Aspen Heights will perform this work at the intersection of Audubon Parkway and Dodge Road, just to the south of the Muir Woods property, saving the town the cost of borrowing to pay for it, Kulpa said.
This is the first of two phases of housing planned by Aspen Heights for as many as 1,800 students on a 42-acre parcel located where John James Audubon Parkway dead ends just to the north of the 990 and Dodge Road.
The Aspen Heights development would fill out a central section of the 326-acre Muir Woods property, much of which isn't suitable for development and will become a town park connected by public trails running throughout the property.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, which bought Muir Woods in 2000, has turned to Ryan Homes to build a $50 million, 133-house subdivision on 46 acres in the southeastern corner of the site.
In the third and final project at the site, Severyn Development earlier this year proposed building apartments, duplex townhouses and patio home-style buildings, 202 residences in all, in several phases of a $48 million investment over the next four years on 17 acres in the site's southwestern corner.
The Aspen Heights project, initially proposed in 2019, would proceed in two phases. In the first phase, the company would build 208 units of housing, enough for 830 students, in 56, two-story buildings at 1081 North French Road on about 24 acres on the western half of its development site.
The first phase work will create about 500 construction jobs but, over the long term, just nine full-time and two part-time jobs managing the property. Aspen Heights would begin construction in November and finish in July 2023.
The $83.3 million estimated cost and the approved incentives apply only to the initial phase of the development, said David Mingoia, the IDA's executive director.
"We have not had any discussions with them regarding a second phase or identifying what the public benefit would be for us to participate in any further assistance," Mingoia said by email after Friday's meeting.
The first phase received site plan approval from the Amherst Planning Board last week, said Sean Hopkins, the attorney representing Aspen Heights, which is building the project through a limited liability company.
"We're pleased with the assistance of the IDA, Town Board and the Planning Board in working with us collectively so that we can finally move forward with this project," Hopkins said.
Also Friday, the IDA board of directors approved tax incentives for a 5-megawatt solar farm at 595 Schoelles Road, between Campbell Boulevard and Hopkins Road.
Amherst Community Solar, acquired last month by Colorado-based Catalyze, would spend nearly $8.6 million to put up solar panels on 21.5 acres of leased land, producing energy – enough to power 850 homes – fed into the local power grid. Construction would begin next month and finish this fall.
The IDA said New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, has issued guidelines for providing incentives to solar projects, which are eligible for tax breaks.
The IDA on Friday approved sales tax breaks of up to $166,250 on the purchase of materials and equipment and a customized, 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that calls for Catalyze to pay $4,500 per megawatt per year, increasing by 2% each year over the duration of the agreement.
The annual payment would start at $22,500 and increase to $36,190 after 25 years, for a total of $720,682. The property now generates $1,150 in property taxes per year.
Catalyze is required to pay a performance bond that will cover the cost of removing the solar panels once the project has passed its useful life, Mingoia said, addressing concerns that were raised at a public hearing.