'Public benefit' cited in tax breaks for Amherst student housing

For example, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the town in recent years has eyed shrinking John James Audubon Parkway from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, with a turning lane, and replacing signaled intersections with roundabouts.

"It's just overbuilt," Kulpa said of the section of the parkway located north of UB.

Aspen Heights will perform this work at the intersection of Audubon Parkway and Dodge Road, just to the south of the Muir Woods property, saving the town the cost of borrowing to pay for it, Kulpa said.

This is the first of two phases of housing planned by Aspen Heights for as many as 1,800 students on a 42-acre parcel located where John James Audubon Parkway dead ends just to the north of the 990 and Dodge Road.

The Aspen Heights development would fill out a central section of the 326-acre Muir Woods property, much of which isn't suitable for development and will become a town park connected by public trails running throughout the property.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, which bought Muir Woods in 2000, has turned to Ryan Homes to build a $50 million, 133-house subdivision on 46 acres in the southeastern corner of the site.