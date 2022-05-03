Public asked to weigh in on Scajaquada Corridor options that would have generational impact

A decision could come this summer on what to do with the 3.6-mile Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198), with a range of options from keeping it to removing it altogether.

"This can affect the region for generations, as past decisions have," said Hal Morse, project manager the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council.

Whatever plan emerges, the expected infusion of federal transportation dollars coming into New York State holds the promise of turning discussion into reality, Morse said.

"The timing is perfect," he said.

Keeping it intact or removing the expressway, which extends from the Niagara Thruway to Route 33 (the Kensington Expressway), are not the only options.

The section that passes Delaware Park could be removed instead of the entire expressway, or it could be reduced to an at-grade roadway.

Choosing among the four scenarios – or developing a fifth that combines aspects of each – is the latest step in what has been a 20-year, intermittent process to figure out the future of the expressway. This time, a broader, less car-centric approach has looked beyond the highway to the needs of the surrounding community in the hope for a community consensus that has so far proved elusive.

Plans for the four scenarios are still a work in progress.

Full expressway removal: This option relies on rerouting traffic through the existing street grid that was built for a city with a larger population and more car activity than today. It calls for realigning some city streets, adding a new intersection at Main Street, removing ramps and adding pedestrian and bike access across the creek for better north-south travel.

This option relies on rerouting traffic through the existing street grid that was built for a city with a larger population and more car activity than today. It calls for realigning some city streets, adding a new intersection at Main Street, removing ramps and adding pedestrian and bike access across the creek for better north-south travel. Partial removal: This plan calls for dismantling the expressway within the Delaware Park area with an at-grade road that begins near Lincoln Parkway and includes the removal of ramps. A new intersection would be built at Main Street.

This plan calls for dismantling the expressway within the Delaware Park area with an at-grade road that begins near Lincoln Parkway and includes the removal of ramps. A new intersection would be built at Main Street. At-grade boulevard: This scenario calls for more crossings and safety improvements to better integrate the roadway into surrounding neighborhoods. There would be several new intersections, the removal of ramps and a roundabout at Main Street.

This scenario calls for more crossings and safety improvements to better integrate the roadway into surrounding neighborhoods. There would be several new intersections, the removal of ramps and a roundabout at Main Street. Maintaining the expressway: To increase safety, the plan calls for overpass and Agassiz Circle intersection improvements and reconfiguring ramps.

A public meeting to consider the options and offer feedback will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the SUNY Buffalo State Alumni & Visitor Center, 663 Grant St.

"After more than 20 years of failed planning attempts, which led to plans that ended up in dead ends rejected by the community, this is the most inclusive, people-driven process to date," State Sen. Sean Ryan said. "It really starts with the question of, what does the community want these roadways to accomplish? And then you build a roadway based on that answer."

A preferred recommendation is expected in July or August, Morse said. The recommendation will go to the state Department of Transportation for design work, followed by additional public meetings. The Federal Highway Administration will ultimately sign off on a final plan.

Advocates push for Scajaquada Creek's resuscitation as part of expressway redesign The idea of revitalizing the Scajaquada Creek corridor is gaining traction as part of an expansive redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198).

The regional transportation council, the metropolitan planning organization for Erie and Niagara counties, became involved in 2020 after an at-grade boulevard concept failed in 2018 to win public support. The state DOT turned to the council to restart the process as an impartial, data-driven organization.

The council began hiring consultants in mid-2021, but they didn't have to start from scratch because of past plans and studies for redoing the Scajaquada.

"There was a lot of good work and proposals developed that unfortunately couldn't get to consensus," Morse said.

The planners have considered a variety of factors on how the expressway affects the nearly one-third of the city's residents who live in the corridor Morse has dubbed "Region Central."

The area includes the Hamlin Park, Parkside, Elmwood Bidwell, Black Rock, Grant-Amherst and Upper West Side neighborhoods. It also includes educational and cultural institutions like SUNY Buffalo State and Albright-Knox Art Gallery and natural resources like Scajaquada Creek and Delaware Park.

Neighborhood accessibility for people with or without vehicles, employment opportunities, housing values and air quality are some of the factors being considered.

Each of the scenarios has been considered through the lens of three criteria identified in previous public meetings as priorities: effective local and regional mobility; replenished parks, parkways, waterways and place; and inclusive development and prosperity. Unlike past studies, there is less focus on traffic and driving efficiency.

Cellphone data has helped planners understand how and why people in "Region Central" move about and how the expressway is used.

"Some of this stuff was somewhat startling," Morse said. "It gave us a whole different indication from what you would traditionally do by counting vehicle movement."

Among the findings:

Since 2016, traffic has been lighter than at any time in the last two decades.

Only 8% of westbound vehicles entering from the east travel the full length of the expressway.

Just 19% of eastbound travelers entering from the west drive the full length of the expressway.

Only 18% of trips are work-related.

Planners also found the expressway is busier in the middle of the day than during morning rush hour.

The new information has led the regional transportation council to conclude the expressway "is outdated from a transportation and mobility perspective" and "hinders interaction, isolates areas and disconnects neighborhoods."

Some neighboring institutions and organizations favor the expressway's complete removal, which they see as a greener and healthier option that would help make the region less dependent on automobiles.

Without the expressway, Buffalo State would explore becoming a waterfront campus, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper would pursue its vision of resurrecting Scajaquada Creek into a healthy waterway and Restore Our Community Coalition would continue its quest to restore Humboldt Parkway as an at-grade, tree-lined boulevard.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, with the expressway's partial removal, would be able to reconnect parts of Delaware Park the roadway severed 60 years ago.

Morse said because this stage of the planning process is still conceptual, it will still leave many design questions about the Scajaquada Corridor unanswered.

"People want to know what it will look like, but these are all concepts," he said. "This is challenging, but that's how you get to consensus."

He also believes the Scajaquada project and a planned project to cover a portion of the Kensington Expressway will need to be considered in conjunction. Both will affect how people move about and could overlap in their goals to reconnect neighborhoods and restore Humboldt Parkway.

For more information about Wednesday's public meeting, and to offer feedback online, go to: gbnrtc.org/regioncentral-events.

