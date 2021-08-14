PSE confirms plans for public-private partnership to finance new Buffalo Bills stadium

Multiple sources told The Buffalo News for an Aug. 1 story that the proposal centered around 100% public financing. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the early stages of negotiations, noting that the Bills were seeking at least $1.1 billion in taxpayer assistance – grants, tax breaks and other possible funding streams. Sources later confirmed to The News that the actual amount the team offered in its first proposal was $1.4 billion.

The idea of total financing of a new stadium produced concern among Albany lawmakers, with several labeling the idea a "non-starter." Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, was among those dismissing the original plan as outlined to her. Late Friday, she reiterated that she always understood the PSE proposal involved total public financing, adding she was encouraged by the mayor's comments.

"The way it was intimated to me by the governor's people is that they wanted to build a new stadium, but there was no reference to a public-private partnership," she said, adding that Brown's version of the team's position "was not the way it was given to me originally."

The mayor, meanwhile, said he believes that the public-private relationship was "their position all along." Brown said he spoke to PSE representatives because he was "concerned" about the situation.