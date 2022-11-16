Providence Farm Collective recipient of 2021 Decorators' Show House proceeds

Providence Farm Collective has been selected to receive $315,000 raised from the 21st Decorators’ Show House, the Grace Millard Knox House, which was held in late summer 2021.

Decorators’ Show House is a major community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year.

Providence Farm Collective is a local organization that provides an opportunity for Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers to farm on 37 acres in Orchard Park. The organization, through a joint campaign with the WNY Land Conservancy, is purchasing the farmland so it can protect the land and build needed infrastructure.

PFC will use the show house proceeds to construct a new barn that will house year-round administrative and educational space, cold storage, and a wash-and-pack area, and also provide expanded space for a year-round market store, flower station, and for partnering agencies, according to a release.

“These funds will be crucial to allowing us to better serve the many individuals in our community in need of food security while also providing opportunities for immigrant and Black farmers to preserve cultural farming traditions," said Kristin Heltman-Weiss, PFC’s Executive Director, in the release.

The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., was the site of the 21st Decorators’ Show House. It was open for public viewing Aug. 21-Sept. 18, 2021.

Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million. Previous Show House proceeds recipients include: A Playground for All at Chestnut Ridge Park, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin D. Martin House, Jericho Road Ministries, Massachusetts Avenue Project, Torn Space Theatre and others.