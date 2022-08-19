Providence Farm Collective gets $275,000 toward land acquisition

The Providence Farm Collective, in partnership with the Western New York Land Conservancy, has received a matching grant from several donors totaling $275,000 toward the purchase of 37 acres of farmland now leased in Orchard Park.

The land is currently farmed by immigrants and refugees living in Buffalo.

The farmland costs $507,000, with other costs including a fund for longtime stewardship of the property, farmer-directed funds, a conservation easement and facility needs such as a barn and pavilion. The two organizations must raise a total of $2.3 million by Dec. 31.

The purchase would include a conservation easement to preserve the land.

"The Providence Farm Collective partnership with the Western New York Land Conservancy is the best example of a concrete, workable solution to help Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers," said author Natalie Baszile of the Black Harvest Fund.

"The Land Conservancy is truly doing inspiring and impactful work in our community," said Steve Still, a contributor with his partner, Terrie.