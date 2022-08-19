 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Providence Farm Collective gets $275,000 toward land acquisition

  • Updated
  • 0
Providence Farm Collective

Immaculee Ndayisaba holds a flat of intore plants (African eggplant) at the Providence Farm Collective in Orchard Park Saturday, May 14, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville
Support this work for $1 a month

The Providence Farm Collective, in partnership with the Western New York Land Conservancy, has received a matching grant from several donors totaling $275,000 toward the purchase of 37 acres of farmland now leased in Orchard Park.

The land is currently farmed by immigrants and refugees living in Buffalo. 

The farmland costs $507,000, with other costs including a fund for longtime stewardship of the property, farmer-directed funds, a conservation easement and facility needs such as a barn and pavilion. The two organizations must raise a total of $2.3 million by Dec. 31. 

The purchase would include a conservation easement to preserve the land.

"The Providence Farm Collective partnership with the Western New York Land Conservancy is the best example of a concrete, workable solution to help Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers," said author Natalie Baszile of the Black Harvest Fund.

People are also reading…

"The Land Conservancy is truly doing inspiring and impactful work in our community," said Steve Still, a contributor with his partner, Terrie.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Abandoned hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ burns down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News