Protesters denounce reported plumbing issues at Erie County Holding Center

A group of roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside the Erie County Holding Center on Sunday afternoon to denounce what they called the “inhumane treatment” of inmates at the center.

Ten current inmates, all housed in the same unit, say that they have gone without hot water in their showers and bathrooms for at least 11 months. A handwritten letter signed by the inmates, dated Oct. 6 and shared Sunday with The Buffalo News, said they had filed multiple complaints over several months about the plumbing issues.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In conversations with advocates, the department has blamed a faulty boiler and claimed inmates are taken to other, working bathrooms as needed, said Myles Carter, the former county sheriff candidate who organized Sunday’s protest.

But protesters said they considered the lack of hot water part of a larger pattern of behavior. Since 2006, the state Commission of Correction has filed three lawsuits over issues at Erie County jails, including overcrowding and a failure to report or investigate serious incidents, such as suicides and sexual assaults. More than 30 inmates died in custody over that period.