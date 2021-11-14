Protesters denounce reported plumbing issues at Erie County Holding Center

A group of roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside the Erie County Holding Center on Sunday afternoon to denounce what they called the “inhumane treatment” of inmates at the center.
Ten current inmates, all housed in the same unit, say that they have gone without hot water in their showers and bathrooms for at least 11 months. A handwritten letter signed by the inmates, dated Oct. 6 and shared Sunday with The Buffalo News, said they had filed multiple complaints over several months about the plumbing issues.
A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In conversations with advocates, the department has blamed a faulty boiler and claimed inmates are taken to other, working bathrooms as needed, said Myles Carter, the former county sheriff candidate who organized Sunday’s protest.
But protesters said they considered the lack of hot water part of a larger pattern of behavior. Since 2006, the state Commission of Correction has filed three lawsuits over issues at Erie County jails, including overcrowding and a failure to report or investigate serious incidents, such as suicides and sexual assaults. More than 30 inmates died in custody over that period.
“They’re simply not prioritizing the safety of their inmates,” said Shaimaa Aakil, who claims that holding center staff once laughed and denied her tampons when she was an inmate there.
The Oct. 6 letter, written by Jermain Adams – a two-year resident of the holding center, according to Sheriff's Department records – alleges that inmates began complaining to staff about hot water outages in the “Echo” unit in January. While staff looked into the plumbing issues, they were not resolved, the letter says.
Inmates in other units have also reported hot water outages since at least 2019, Carter said, leading him and other protesters to question how the sheriff’s office allocates its budget. On Sunday, advocates called on county legislators to withhold funding from the Sheriff’s Department until it submits a plan to restore hot water throughout the holding center.
In their letter, the Echo unit inmates also requested a “full inquiry” into how their earlier complaints were handled. The letter specifically names two officers who were aware, the inmates claim, of unresolved plumbing problems.
“These are the issues that are going on in 2021,” Carter said. “And we ask ourselves, ‘Why is it that people keep killing themselves in our jails?’”