Before controversial conservative political commentator Michael Knowles even began a scheduled talk at the University at Buffalo on Thursday night, several hundred protesters exercised their First Amendment rights.

Waving rainbow flags and holding signs that said "Eradicate bigotry," they chanted "We're not going to take it anymore."

The number of protesters was roughly equal to the several hundred people waiting to go inside Slee Hall at 7 p.m. to hear Knowles' speech entitled "How Radical Feminism Destroys Women (And Everything Else)."

After Knowles called for transgenderism to be "eradicated" from public life in a March 4 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., UB President Satish Tripathi came under intense pressure from faculty, students and community leaders to cancel the North Campus event.

But Tripathi instead released a statement Sunday reaffirming freedom of expression at UB, while pledging to ensure that the university remains a safe place for those who are disenfranchised, including the transgender community.

The union representing graduate and teaching assistants said Monday it was "profoundly disgusted" that UB would allow Knowles' speech to go on.

“We wanted to show the UB and Buffalo communities that we stand against hate," said student Hannah Krull, an organizer of the protest Thursday. Krull said she would not listen to Knowles' speech. "We stand together on campus in support and in love of each other. Specifically, for our trans community, Jewish communities and people of color in our communities.”

“We have a speaker who, they are all so excited to spread hate," said protester Rasmieh Sara, a UB student. "It’s absolutely awful. I’m embarrassed for everyone here, to be honest with you.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

But others wanted to hear what Knowles had to say.

"I've been listening to Michael Knowles for years now. I've always been of that persuasion politically, my whole life, and I want to hear what he has to say," said Thomas Clark, of Wilson. He said it was "100% important" that people be allowed to exercise free speech, "good, bad or ugly."

"I'm here to see what's going to happen, hear what he's going to say and to experience the event," said Reece Bates, a UB student who was in line outside Slee Hall. "I went to Trump's rally. I'm not a Trump supporter at all. But I went to his rally just because I like experiencing things."

Knowles, a conservative political commentator, bestselling author and host of a show at the Daily Wire, was invited to speak Thursday by a conservative student group, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at UB.

Knowles' speech, which began 35 minutes late, was briefly interrupted by a person who repeatedly yelled "Trans lives matter." The protester was escorted out of the auditorium by security.

“I especially want to thank those people in the audience. They are showing a lot of bravery for even coming into the auditorium with such a genocidal maniac,” Knowles joked, poking fun at backlash aimed at himself.

He said that when he called for transgenderism to be eradicated from public life, he was not calling for transgender people to be killed.

Until 2015, Knowles said, “virtually nobody believed in transgenderism.” He said that same-sex marriage was not accepted by most people until recent decades.

"It was the feminists who first insisted that men and women were pretty much exactly the same," he said.

University Police have just taken a protester into custody. One officer carried the individual out of the crowd. Four officers put them in handcuffs after they tried to rejoin the crowd. pic.twitter.com/oPqAoZpHRl — The Spectrum (@UBSpectrum) March 9, 2023