Protest convoy gathers in Tonawanda for rally near Peace Bridge to support Canadian truckers

Opponents of vaccine mandates supporting like-minded Canadian truckers assembled in a City of Tonawanda parking lot Saturday morning for a motorcade and rally near the Peace Bridge.
The rally is part of continuing protest activity on both sides of the border over Covid-19 restrictions.
About 75 vehicles with about 100 people, flying American flags and honking, gathered for a planned "convoy" bound for Buffalo City Hall and Pat Sole Park near the Peace Bridge. Some displayed banners denouncing President Biden. Others sported slogans written on windows in support of Canadian truckers who have disrupted traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., and paralyzed the capital city of Ottawa.
The Western New York events have drawn attention from international news outlets covering bridge protests that have impacted the auto industry.
Mayor Byron W. Brown appeared on CNN Saturday morning but did not express concern about protests in Buffalo.
"People want to make their statement," Brown said. "We hope that they will make their statement. Do it responsibly, and then move on."
Across the bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Regional Police advised that the U.S. bound Queen Elizabeth Way was closed at Gilmore Road "for an unknown duration."
A CHCH News reporter tweeted video showing about three dozen protesters with Canadian flag on the QEW. At one point, the protesters, who were on foot, formed a line and blocked a tractor trailer from proceeding. Later, they stood on one side of the highway as law enforcement formed a line between them and passing trucks.
In the City of Tonawanda Saturday morning, a slogan on one pickup truck window seemed to sum up the objective: "Do Not Comply."
Wendy Dominski of Youngstown and was among those readying for the trip to Buffalo.
"Our soldiers did not die in vain for our God-given freedom and we need to stand together, united as Americans, against this tyranny," Wendy Dominski said. "We need our freedom of choice back."
Pete Wigdor, who said he was from Charity Baptist Church in Buffalo, was approaching several vehicles to thank them for participating.
"It's about time the peoples' voice be heard, and about time that we live free again," he said. "Back in the day we had statesmen who listened to the peoples' needs. Then they became representatives. And now they've become career politicians."
Bart Cordwell, a former truck diver from Niagara Falls praised his Canadian counterparts.
"The Canadian truckers are actually doing what's right," he said. "We're the ones that go out for months at a time on the road and face all kinds of dangers. You have no idea. My average time out was three months."
On the side of his minivan: "Honk for Truckers."