Protest convoy gathers in Tonawanda for rally near Peace Bridge to support Canadian truckers

Across the bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Regional Police advised that the U.S. bound Queen Elizabeth Way was closed at Gilmore Road "for an unknown duration."

A CHCH News reporter tweeted video showing about three dozen protesters with Canadian flag on the QEW. At one point, the protesters, who were on foot, formed a line and blocked a tractor trailer from proceeding. Later, they stood on one side of the highway as law enforcement formed a line between them and passing trucks.

In the City of Tonawanda Saturday morning, a slogan on one pickup truck window seemed to sum up the objective: "Do Not Comply."

Wendy Dominski of Youngstown and was among those readying for the trip to Buffalo.

"Our soldiers did not die in vain for our God-given freedom and we need to stand together, united as Americans, against this tyranny," Wendy Dominski said. "We need our freedom of choice back."

Pete Wigdor, who said he was from Charity Baptist Church in Buffalo, was approaching several vehicles to thank them for participating.