Federal prosecutors are resisting a request to share their criminal evidence against Tops shooter Payton Gendron with lawyers hired by the victims' families.

That stance will make it harder for the families to hold others to account in civil court for the May 14 racist attack that killed 10 and wounded three others at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket, a lawyer for three of the families said.

But in a new court filing, the government prosecutors warned it would be impossible to keep sensitive information properly secured during the criminal case against Gendron once it is used in civil lawsuits, adding that its prosecution against him takes priority over any pending or potential civil lawsuits arising from the mass shooting.

The families' lawyers would like access to a portion of the evidence – which even Gendron's defense lawyers consent to – for the civil lawsuits they're preparing against gun and body armor manufacturers as well as social media platforms.

Federal prosecutors collected evidence from grand jury testimony, subpoenas and search warrants but don't want to turn it over as the federal case proceeds against Gendron, who has already been sentenced to life in prison by a state court.

The public defenders for Gendron in his potential death penalty case in federal court recently filed a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder to allow the attorneys for the families to have copies of a large portion of the evidence. That would involve amending a protective order to allow the families' attorneys access to "non-sensitive discovery material" described as "just the forensic images of Payton Gendron’s three digital devices, namely his cellphone, laptop and desktop computers, as well as any social media data defined to include Payton Gendron’s computer files, text messages, emails and social media accounts, and discovery related to his activities on various social media platforms," the motion filed by his public defenders said.

In their court filing Thursday, federal prosecutors opposed the request, saying the federal grand jury "is not a tool for investigating civil lawsuits."

"It is improper to use federal grand jury materials simply to tee up civil lawsuits," according to the filing from Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross and three other prosecutors involved in the case.

The government's position drew a rebuke from a lawyer who represents three of the families.

"I'm just extremely disappointed in our U.S. Attorney's Office," said attorney John V. Elmore.

While Gendron will never again be free to harm the community, there are other white supremacists who need to be stopped, Elmore said. And efforts should be made to keep impressionable people from falling prey to the racial hatred spread online, he added.

Civil lawsuits can help accomplish that, Elmore said.

"Our goal is to make this city and this country safe from mass shootings," he said.

Blocking families' efforts

Elmore and attorney Terrence M. Connors, who is part of a team representing seven families of those who died and others who survived, have announced plans for lawsuits that could be filed against gun and body armor manufacturers as well as social media platforms.

"It's just ironic that the murderer's lawyers wanted in some small way to make things better," Elmore said. "Their efforts are being impeded by the federal government."

The goal of the families' civil lawsuits is to better protect the community from more mass shootings, Elmore said.

"Social media played a role in radicalizing Payton Gendron to becoming a mass shooter and a racist and committing this hate crime," he said.

The images from Gendron's cellphone and his laptop and desktop computers are "a fingerprint of what he did," Elmore said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Without that evidence, it'll be harder for the families' lawyers to put together their civil cases, he said. The attorneys for the May 14 victims' families are exploring lawsuits over what they see as the online platforms encouraging illegal content and failing to warn users about illegal activity, and the lawsuits could target a social media platform’s design, software or recommendation algorithms.

By holding the social media platforms accountable in a civil court, the May 14 families hope to prevent others from turning into a Payton Gendron, Elmore said.

"There's a danger out there lurking," he said. "This can happen again. We're working with a sense of urgency."

Prosecutors acknowledge the grand jury subpoena responses from social media companies comprise a portion of the evidence the government collected.

They point out that much of the material sought under the “social media” umbrella would identify other people who played no part in Gendron's crimes.

The protective order

Federal prosecutors negotiated a protective order with Gendron's federal public defenders that allowed information to be shared with the state prosecution and defense teams.

Sharing the voluminous evidence with them "undoubtedly contributed to the prompt guilty plea and sentencing in state court," according to government's filing.

The protective order allowed the evidence to be seen by federal and state defense counsel of record, and any individuals working in collaboration with or under the supervision of the federal and state defense lawyers. But the order prohibits disclosure of “discovery materials or their contents, directly or indirectly, to any person outside of the defense team," according to the government's filing.

The protective order allows defense team members to review the discovery materials with potential witnesses and their counsel for purposes of defense and trial preparation, but only in the presence of a defense team member and notes may not be taken regarding the content of any of the evidence. Prosecutors said in their filing that the protective order does not allow for the defense team to review the evidence with civil attorneys for the purpose of investigating and preparing civil lawsuits.

But the government said that has already happened – in violation of the protective order.

While defense counsel may not have allowed civil counsel to copy the criminal evidence, they did not abide by the protective order’s restrictions and instead allowed civil counsel access to the discovery in order to further their civil lawsuits, according to the government's court filing.

"Defense counsel in their motion patently admit they have violated the protective order by providing access to discovery for civil attorneys to prepare lawsuits," according to the government filing.

There is no provision in the order that allows the defense team to share the government’s evidence with any third party for any reason other than for the purposes of defense and trial preparation in the criminal cases, so the federal public defenders should not share the evidence with the victims, victims’ families or their attorneys in connection with the preparation of a civil lawsuit.

The prosecutors asked the judge to add a restriction making it clear that evidence should not be disclosed to anyone for use in any civil proceedings.

Also, the prosecutors asked the judge to require Gendron's defense team to describe to the court in writing what evidence has already been disclosed to third parties.

The civil lawyers were barred from copying or recording the material – and couldn't take notes by hand when they viewed the evidence, Elmore said.

"They haven't shared anything," Elmore said of the public defenders. "They just allowed us to look at it."

It's not possible for the civil lawyers to have memorized much if anything at all from what they saw, he said.

Last Friday, the judge said Gendron's public defenders have until this Friday to respond to the government's filing.