Prosecutors oppose accused Capitol rioter's request to leave parents' home

"It's true that the previous offenses were largely misdemeanors, but the record is not insignificant," Jackson said at the hearing. " There is a lot of conduct that the best that you could say about it is that it's irresponsible, and you could say worse things about it because it either frightened or truly endangered other people."

Brennwald did not address the prosecutors' concerns "about the safety of the community" in his reply to their court filing.

But he addressed Sibick's criminal history during the October hearing when he successfully argued for Sibick's pre-trial release.

"What I realized after talking to his parents quite a bit and looking at the record is Mr. Sibick was one person before 2016, in that area, and a different person after that," Brennwald said. "Now, I realize that there is this Jan. 6th incident that came in the middle just recently, but literally things changed for him after he came back from Utah."