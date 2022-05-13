Prosecutors examine role of a retired police chief in Evans' election law flap

Stephen R. Fitzpatrick Sr., a Conservative Party member in the Town of Evans, signed one of his party’s designating petitions a couple of months ago. His signature was witnessed, supposedly, by Ernest Masullo, one of the town’s more recognizable people.

Masullo has become more involved politically since he retired as the town’s police chief in 2016 and a granddaughter wondered if “we’re not going to be famous anymore?’’ Documents from the Erie County Board of Elections show he has been witnessing signatures for petitions that would let him and some associates run for seats on the town’s Conservative Party committee.

Fitzpatrick, who lives on Pontiac Road, signed one of those petitions. But in an affidavit, he says the man who witnessed his signature back on March 5 did not have Ernest Masullo's brushy mustache and wispy jet-black hair.

“I personally know Ernest Masullo, who was the former chief of police in Evans,” Fitzpatrick states, “and he did not witness my signature. The individual who came to my door and witnessed my signature was Michael Masullo, Ernest’s son.”

Michael Masullo, who has signaled that he wants to run for town supervisor, also is retired from the Evans Police Department. But though they are family, there is a world of difference between the father, 70, and the son, 47, in the eyes of New York’s Election Law.

Michael Masullo is not enrolled in the Conservative Party, nor is he a notary public or a commissioner of deeds. Because he can check none of those boxes, the Election Law says he cannot witness signatures for the Conservative Party.

The town’s Conservative Party chairman, Charles Castiglia, suspects that Ernest Masullo is signing documents stating he witnessed signatures that, in truth, were collected and witnessed by his son. Castiglia took his information to the county Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s Office.

Castiglia said he met on April 28 with an assistant district attorney, Gary M. Ertel, who is assigned to the public integrity unit. During the session, Castiglia said he had found a second voter who said Ernest Masullo did not witness his signature, even though the elder Masullo signed a document confirming he did. A spokeswoman for District Attorney John J. Flynn confirmed his office has begun investigating the matter.

Messages that The Buffalo News left with both of the Masullos were not returned.

Flaps over petition signatures are common in New York during election season. Castiglia, however, reasons that this one is more serious. He suspects the Masullos are trying to fracture the Conservative Party committee to deliver endorsements for Michael Masullo and other politicians in his camp as needed. Castiglia also says people may be intimidated by the Masullos because they still have friends on the force.

Michael Masullo aspires to run for town supervisor, if recently filed records are a reliable indicator. Just days ago, he filed papers to start a campaign fund for the office, according to an entry on the state Board of Elections website.

As a Republican, Masullo will want the endorsement of a Conservative Party committee that does not view him favorably right now, Castiglia said.

“But I’m just one member,” he added.

