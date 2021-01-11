Prosecutors: Buffalo scam artist tried to cash in with Covid-19 tests

When the agent asked if the testing supplies were made in the United States, Bella said they were. “We have a warehouse set up right now in San Diego where these are being frozen, they have to remain frozen at negative 20 degrees,” he said.

In conversations with the maker of the tests, CoDiagnostics, the agent said he learned that Bella misrepresented himself to the manufacturer, claiming he had a laboratory, which is required to perform the tests.

A CoDiagnostics official said the company would not have sold tests to Bella if it was known he was going to resell them on the open market, the agent stated in the court papers.

After the Homeland Security agent agreed to purchase 5,000 test kits from Bella, the agent wired a partial payment of $43,750 on April 16 to Bella’s bank account.

The agent subsequently confirmed that Bella had placed an order for the test kits with CoDiagnostics. Seven days later on April 23, agents raided Med-Cor.

Federal authorities said they discovered three companies last spring placed orders with Med-Cor for protective masks and paid thousands of dollars in deposits. The investigation determined Bella did not have masks and was not a supplier.

