Proposed Niagara Falls budget has 2% tax increase, 3 new department heads

The mayor also said a new account clerk position would be added to the Code Enforcement Office to relieve a building inspector of data entry chores.

Tompkins said Falls residents have been speaking out about crime and the shoddy condition of the city. Candidates in Tuesday's election for three Council seats all said those were the main issues raised to them by voters they talked to.

"The question comes down to, what are people willing to pay for the services they want?" Tompkins asked.

Restaino's proposal calls for increasing the tax rate on residential property to $19.59 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 44 cents, or $44 on a house assessed at $100,000.

The rate for nonresidential property would rise 68 cents per assessed thousand, to $38.76.

Spending in the mayor's proposed budget totals $99.6 million, an increase of about $1.65 million from this year. Revenue would total $90.86 million.

The gap would be filled by about $8.7 million from Albany as an "advance" on the money the city is owed in casino revenue from the Seneca Nation of Indians, which suspended payments five years ago in a battle with the state over terms of the casino compact.

