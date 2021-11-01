Proposed Niagara Falls budget has 2% tax increase, 3 new department heads

Mayor Robert M. Restaino presented a proposed 2022 city budget Monday that included a 2% property tax levy increase and created three new department head jobs.
City Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said he expects to hear sentiment for hiring more police officers in response to the city's crime problem, but Restaino said the city has eight new officers, whose salaries will be paid through a federal grant, attending the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy now.
"We're going to hold the line on the current level of services," Restaino said in an interview.
"I really want to take a look at police, code enforcement and seasonal workers, the people who cut the grass, the so-called Clean Team," Tompkins said.
Tompkins said he has no problem with raising property taxes right up to the state's 2% cap. "If we had done that all along, we wouldn't have been so dependent on casino revenue," he said.
But any additions to Restaino's budget proposal will force the Council to vote to exceed the cap, unless equivalent cuts are made elsewhere.
Restaino's proposal calls for creating three department head posts: an economic development director at $85,000 a year; a senior and youth services director at $55,000 a year; and a director of management and information services at $90,000 a year.
All would be mayoral appointments, not civil service jobs, Restaino said. The economic development post would be funded through the city "bed tax" on hotel and motel bills, he said.
The city's youth and senior directors left their jobs in 2020 and hadn't been replaced, as the city's senior centers and swimming pools were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Restaino said he intends to reopen them in 2022, but a combined directorship should be sufficient.
The MIS director would be in charge of improving city government's technology, which Tompkins called "antiquated."
"I'd be 99% sure we'll use some of our American Rescue Plan money to upgrade our technology," Tompkins said.
Restaino said the city used a police officer, now retired, to handle its tech duties. "A misuse of talent," he called it.
The city's hasn't had an economic development director since Anthony Vilardo left his post as business development director in 2019 to become present of the state's USA Niagara Development Corp.
Thomas J. DeSantis, a senior planner, did much development work, but his position was abolished in the 2021 budget.
"I don't think planning and economic development really mesh," Restaino said. "I want somebody to go and beat the bushes for development projects."
The mayor also said a new account clerk position would be added to the Code Enforcement Office to relieve a building inspector of data entry chores.
Tompkins said Falls residents have been speaking out about crime and the shoddy condition of the city. Candidates in Tuesday's election for three Council seats all said those were the main issues raised to them by voters they talked to.
"The question comes down to, what are people willing to pay for the services they want?" Tompkins asked.
Restaino's proposal calls for increasing the tax rate on residential property to $19.59 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 44 cents, or $44 on a house assessed at $100,000.
The rate for nonresidential property would rise 68 cents per assessed thousand, to $38.76.
Spending in the mayor's proposed budget totals $99.6 million, an increase of about $1.65 million from this year. Revenue would total $90.86 million.
The gap would be filled by about $8.7 million from Albany as an "advance" on the money the city is owed in casino revenue from the Seneca Nation of Indians, which suspended payments five years ago in a battle with the state over terms of the casino compact.