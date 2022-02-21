Proposed laws aim for safer streets for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers

Traffic accidents killed 80 Western New Yorkers in 2021, a 54% increase from two years earlier. Now, a statewide coalition of safety and transportation groups is fighting for legislation that they say would make New York’s roads safer.
The package of seven bills, called the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act, would grant municipalities greater control over speed limits, require prospective drivers to study additional safety topics and offer incentives to construct safe sidewalks and bike lanes, among other measures. Backers say the bills are needed to address the persistently high number of traffic-related injuries and deaths, particularly among pedestrians and cyclists.
More than 70,000 pedestrians were injured in motor vehicle accidents in New York between 2016 and 2020, according to state data maintained by the University of Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. National studies have shown that elderly adults and people of color are disproportionately likely to die in bike or pedestrian accidents.
“We’re really looking at how we can prioritize the safety of everyone who uses our streets,” said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee and sponsored three of the bills. “There’s a real movement away from vehicles into both public transit and bike and pedestrian commuting” – even in Western New York, he added.
The proposed legislation would bolster that movement by encouraging municipalities and transportation agencies to adopt an urban design approach called “complete streets,” which emphasizes the needs of cyclists, pedestrians and public-transit users alongside those of motorists. Complete streets – such as Niagara Street in Buffalo and Main Street in Hamburg – have been shown to reduce traffic accidents and promote physical activity, according to research collected by the Department of Transportation. Neighborhood walkability has also been shown to reduce crime and abandonment and increase home values.
Several local municipalities, including Amherst and West Seneca, have expressed interest in developing more bike- and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. But large agencies like the state Department of Transportation and the Erie County Department of Public Works can be slow to update their methods, said Assembly Member Jonathan Rivera, who sponsored one of the complete streets bills and previously worked as special assistant to the DPW commissioner.
“But Buffalo and Western New York are going through a bit of a shift, in that people are much more open-minded now around pedestrian and cyclist inclusion,” Rivera said. “... I’m certainly having more conversations about this than I had last year.”
The bills would also allow New York municipalities to set their speed limits below state-mandated minimums and add questions about bicycle and pedestrian safety to the Department of Motor Vehicle’s written licensing exam. They would further require that drivers stay at least 3 feet away from bicyclists when passing them, as opposed to the subjective “safe distance” specified in current legislation.
That last measure is designed to protect cyclists like Denise Sia Goller, who was flung from her bike last June after a car side-swiped her at a North Tonawanda intersection. One minute, the 56-year-old was signaling a turn at the corner of Oliver and Tremont streets. The next, she lay dazed and semi-conscious under the stoplight – her favorite pink-camo road bike on top of her.
“I know the proposal – I have a screenshot on my phone,” Goller said of the minimum-passing legislation. “Honestly, I can’t believe we don’t already have that.”
But prior efforts have been hampered by a lack of political momentum, said Kennedy, who first introduced the complete streets measure in 2013. Just last year, the licensing rule passed the Senate unanimously on a 63-0 vote – but never got out of committee in the State Assembly.
A new advocacy push and a recent uptick in statewide traffic deaths might change those dynamics. On Jan. 27, 14 safety and transportation groups from around the state, including Western New York’s GoBike Buffalo, launched a new coalition to advocate on behalf of the Crash Victim Act. That same day, the federal Department of Transportation released a three-year road map for reducing the number of U.S. traffic deaths, including new emphasis on complete streets projects.
“The federal government is moving in the right direction,” said Justin Booth, GoBike’s executive director. “The challenge is that a lot of resources are moved down to state and … there’s still a bit of disconnect behind FHA and DOT. We want to make sure we have policies in place so that long-term goals of national level are consistent with what we’re seeing on the ground.”
For local cyclists like Goller, reform can’t come soon enough. Between 2018 and 2021, traffic fatalities in New York increased by more than 10% statewide, even as the total number of crashes fell – a trend experts blame on the growing popularity of larger vehicles and an uptick in reckless driving during the pandemic.
In Erie and Niagara counties, a growing share of bike and pedestrian accidents also result in serious injury or death, state data show. In early February, a 27-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Bailey Avenue near Broadway in Buffalo. Six months earlier, drivers in Amherst struck and killed two cyclists – a 57-year-old and a 17-year-old – within two weeks of each other.
Many roads just aren’t safe for nonmotorists, Goller said. A seasoned cyclist who rode as many as 100 miles per week before her accident, she claims to have always followed the rules of the road: braking at street lights and stop signs, signaling her turns and lane changes, and wearing hot-pink gloves and LED lights, even during the day.
Still, cars would often drive right behind her or pass too close, particularly at busy intersections where bike and car traffic mixed. Goller said the young driver who hit her in June initially drove off without even realizing she’d done it.
Goller’s life, meanwhile, has changed dramatically since the crash. An emergency room doctor diagnosed her that day with a hand sprain and likely concussion. Months later, however, as a mysterious new pain continued to flare in her hips and legs, Goller began to wonder if she had sustained another injury, as well. In October, a doctor confirmed she had blown a disk in her thoracic spine, necessitating reparative surgery and weeks of recuperation.
“This totally changed my life,” she said. “But that intersection still hasn’t changed in any way.”