Proposed laws aim for safer streets for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers

The bills would also allow New York municipalities to set their speed limits below state-mandated minimums and add questions about bicycle and pedestrian safety to the Department of Motor Vehicle’s written licensing exam. They would further require that drivers stay at least 3 feet away from bicyclists when passing them, as opposed to the subjective “safe distance” specified in current legislation.

That last measure is designed to protect cyclists like Denise Sia Goller, who was flung from her bike last June after a car side-swiped her at a North Tonawanda intersection. One minute, the 56-year-old was signaling a turn at the corner of Oliver and Tremont streets. The next, she lay dazed and semi-conscious under the stoplight – her favorite pink-camo road bike on top of her.

“I know the proposal – I have a screenshot on my phone,” Goller said of the minimum-passing legislation. “Honestly, I can’t believe we don’t already have that.”

But prior efforts have been hampered by a lack of political momentum, said Kennedy, who first introduced the complete streets measure in 2013. Just last year, the licensing rule passed the Senate unanimously on a 63-0 vote – but never got out of committee in the State Assembly.