Proposed Honeywell settlement would preserve natural habitat along Buffalo River

A proposed court settlement with Honeywell International would restore native species on over 70 acres of undeveloped habitat along the Buffalo River, valued at $2 million, and pay for $4.25 million worth of restoration projects, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The settlement would resolve Honeywell's liability for natural resource damages.

Honeywell is the successor to Allied Chemical Corp./Buffalo Color Corp., which discharged process and cooling waters containing hazardous substances into the river from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, according to the legal complaint. Honeywell entered into separate agreements with 10 other entities also accused of releasing hazardous substances into the river.

The proposed settlement in U.S. District Court is subject to final court approval, following a public comment period.

“The proposed settlement shows how we will strive to promote environmental justice in holding polluters to account,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the U.S. Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The proposed settlement calls for preserving undeveloped land along the river, including portions of the Ship Canal and Houghton Park, allowing for recreational fishing from the shoreline.