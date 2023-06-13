The asphalt plant first proposed in Hamburg four years ago is still making its way through the environmental approval process.

Next up: A public comment period on the plant, which has drawn opposition from residents and public officials.

Public hearings will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. July 12 in the Hilbert College Swan Auditorium.

Town Planning Consultant Joshua Rogers said the town is looking for substantive comments beyond, "I don't want the asphalt plant."

"We understand that's going to be a majority of what is said," Rogers said. "What we're really looking for, at least in this public hearing, are reasons on why do you feel as though the asphalt plant will have a negative effect on your home, or your life, or your health?"

Asphalt plant proposal resurfaces in Hamburg – and so do concerns about health impacts The asphalt plant – once before proposed for Hamburg and then in the Town of Niagara – is back before the Town of Hamburg Planning Board.

The hot mix asphalt plant is proposed for 5690 Camp Road, a main thoroughfare just outside the Village of Hamburg line.

Company officials said they want to supply materials to maintain and rebuild local and state roads, private parking lots and residential driveways.

The property, a former concrete plant in a manufacturing zone, was zoned properly when the plan was submitted in 2019. The Town Board in January removed asphalt plants as a permitted use under the manufacturing zone, and also prohibited them anywhere in the town.

But the environmental review of the asphalt plant continues.

Hamburg outlaws asphalt plants, three years after hearing a proposal to build one Three years after an asphalt plant was first proposed and vigorously opposed in Hamburg, the Town Board outlawed them Monday night. And the owner of the property where a plant was planned said Tuesday there will be legal action to fight the move.

The company submitted a draft environmental impact statement in August. The Planning Board decided it was not complete, nor ready for a formal public review. The board asked for certain revisions, after finding more than a dozen deficiencies or areas that needed to be more thoroughly addressed. The board narrowed the list to about eight, Rogers said.

The developer, AL Asphalt, resubmitted its draft environmental impact statement in April.

When AL Asphalt resubmitted the environmental study, it addressed only two of the eight areas, Rogers said, which were how the plant conforms to the town’s comprehensive plan and how the company will deal with raw materials in aggregate bins.

The Planning Board found the revised statement lacking in several areas, but decided to move the environmental review along. The board accepted the draft environmental impact statement as complete and noted the deficiencies it did not believe were adequately addressed, such as surface and ground water resources and flooding and transportation.

The Planning Board, which will make a final decision on the project, has started drafting the final environmental impact statement, and will address the comments from the two hearings, Rogers said. Comments also can be submitted by July 28 to the town at Town of Hamburg Planning Department, at 6100 South Park Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075.