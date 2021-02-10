Proposed child allowance would bring millions to Buffalo's poor

WASHINGTON – The economic stimulus bill being formulated in Congress promises to bring at least $250 per child per month to low- and middle-income families across America – a move that translates into a financial windfall for the poor in Buffalo, which in 2019 had the nation's second-highest child poverty rate.

President Biden called for a child allowance in his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, and this week House Democrats fleshed out the details of it: a $3,600 federal payment, spread out over a year, for each child under the age of 6, along with $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. The payments would phase out for single parents making more than $75,000 a year and for couples making more than $150,000. Payments would begin in July, and while the program is scheduled to last a year, it could be extended.

It's difficult to precisely estimate the exact financial benefit the new program would have in Buffalo, but there is no doubt the impact on the city's poor families would be immense. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 25,408 children in Buffalo were living in poverty in 2019. Using Census Bureau population estimates for the city's number of young children as well as older children, The Buffalo News calculated that the city's poor families would receive about $77 million in extra income because of the new child allowance.