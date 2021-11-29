Projects in Buffalo, North Tonawanda get $10M boosts from state

Buffalo’s Broadway Market, the Central Terminal area and small businesses in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood could look dramatically different in a few years.
Millions of dollars are coming to the city from New York state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, an economic development program to transform downtown neighborhoods statewide.
Out of more than 91 applicants, Buffalo and North Tonawanda have been awarded $10 million each, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin announced Monday morning at the Broadway Market.
“ Every year, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which we’ve done for the past five, provides resources to transform downtowns statewide into vibrant neighborhoods where the next generation of New Yorkers will want to live and work,” Benjamin said.
“As we rebuild from this pandemic, DRI is going to bring a renewed sense of hope to communities all across this state, but obviously, especially, right here in Western New York. I cannot wait to see what you do with these investments. I cannot wait to be here for the groundbreakings and the ribbon cuttings,” he added.
Last year, the state planned to provide $100 million to communities, but that changed with the onset of the pandemic.
"Because of Covid, we did not make that investment. So this year, we combined last year’s with this year’s numbers, so it’s $200 million across the table,” Benjamin said.
In addition to investments in the Broadway Market and small businesses and around the Central Terminal, other uses for the money include streetscape improvements so neighborhoods can become more walkable, retail-oriented streets, bike and pedestrian connections and signage, officials said.
“What you see now will be dramatically different in a few years in this area of the city,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.
North Tonawanda will focus its funding on a mixed-use district downtown centered on the confluence of the Niagara River and the Erie Canal to create a unified and interconnected environment as the gateway to the Erie Canal, Benjamin said.
“This is really exciting,” North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas said. “I don’t know in some ways how to express the excitement for our city. This really refines our vision for downtown and our waterfront. With these funds we can now leverage and complete unfinished plans and activities for our city.”
Sayeda Moin serves Bangladeshi-Indian cuisine at Apa’s Kitchen in the Broadway Market. She feels good about the changes the money can bring there.
“Oh, very good. So good. We need it,” Moin said.
Pearl Omphalius, who has owned and operated We R Nuts in the market for six years, welcomed the idea that the neighborhood would benefit from the state grant.
“Awesome. It’s so exciting, Absolutely, but we’re making progress, so that’s good. Buffalo is making progress entirely,” she said.
"As a Buffalo native, I know the impact this funding will have in improving the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and North Tonawanda," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a written statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic showed us just how important our small businesses and local communities are to the state's economy and for New York to succeed, we must protect them. "