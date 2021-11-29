Projects in Buffalo, North Tonawanda get $10M boosts from state

Buffalo’s Broadway Market, the Central Terminal area and small businesses in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood could look dramatically different in a few years.

Millions of dollars are coming to the city from New York state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, an economic development program to transform downtown neighborhoods statewide.

Out of more than 91 applicants, Buffalo and North Tonawanda have been awarded $10 million each, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin announced Monday morning at the Broadway Market.

“ Every year, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which we’ve done for the past five, provides resources to transform downtowns statewide into vibrant neighborhoods where the next generation of New Yorkers will want to live and work,” Benjamin said.

“As we rebuild from this pandemic, DRI is going to bring a renewed sense of hope to communities all across this state, but obviously, especially, right here in Western New York. I cannot wait to see what you do with these investments. I cannot wait to be here for the groundbreakings and the ribbon cuttings,” he added.

Last year, the state planned to provide $100 million to communities, but that changed with the onset of the pandemic.