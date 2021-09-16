Program aims to help youth affected by gun violence

As more and even younger youth become affected by gun violence in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Thursday rolled out a trauma-informed intervention program aimed at sparing youth already impacted by the scourge from further contacts with gun violence.
During a news conference in the library of his office, Flynn was joined by partners in the program, including the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Public Schools, Erie County Medical Center, and a representative from SNUG, an anti-violence initiative that is guns spelled backwards and stands for "Should Never Use Guns."
Flynn shared some statistics that he said demonstrate the need for such a comprehensive and innovative program. They include that 17% of 14- to 17-year-olds nationwide are exposed to gun violence, and that 40% of children who live in urban areas, at some point in their youth, are witness to a shooting. He said 75% of children who experience gun violence have additional mental health, sleep or anxiety disorders.
"And, when you hear about these numbers, and you see each and every day in the news and in the paper the number of ... shootings that occur, not only in the City of Buffalo but across New York State and across this country, it is very alarming," Flynn said.
He said his office and its partners have tried to come up with a proactive approach to stem gun violence among youths, employing harm reduction and wellness concepts that focus on the affected children and their families. The aim is to ensure that the affected children are not set on a path of joining a gang or getting involved in future gun violence.
The program targets youth who have already committed a non-violent, low-level crime, but have not yet been arrested.
"As of this morning, we had seven kids signed up for the program. We signed up an eighth one today. The maximum we're going to have is 10," Flynn said.
Flynn said seven of the children already signed up for the program have each suffered a gunshot wound. All are under the age of 15.
A specific plan is developed for each child and the child's family, he said.
"We develop a comprehensive plan with them and their families that links them to trauma-informed counseling, mentorship, job placement, educational assistance, linkages with pro-social activities," Flynn said.
Quoting the 19th century abolitionist, Flynn added: "Frederick Douglass said it is easier to build strong children than to repair a broken man."
Building stronger children, he said, is the aim of the program.