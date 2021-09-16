Program aims to help youth affected by gun violence

As more and even younger youth become affected by gun violence in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Thursday rolled out a trauma-informed intervention program aimed at sparing youth already impacted by the scourge from further contacts with gun violence.

During a news conference in the library of his office, Flynn was joined by partners in the program, including the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Public Schools, Erie County Medical Center, and a representative from SNUG, an anti-violence initiative that is guns spelled backwards and stands for "Should Never Use Guns."

Flynn shared some statistics that he said demonstrate the need for such a comprehensive and innovative program. They include that 17% of 14- to 17-year-olds nationwide are exposed to gun violence, and that 40% of children who live in urban areas, at some point in their youth, are witness to a shooting. He said 75% of children who experience gun violence have additional mental health, sleep or anxiety disorders.

"And, when you hear about these numbers, and you see each and every day in the news and in the paper the number of ... shootings that occur, not only in the City of Buffalo but across New York State and across this country, it is very alarming," Flynn said.