Polish journalist, scholar and diplomat Piotr Klodkowski will speak May 11 on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its effect on neighboring countries in the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St.

The presentation, "The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, the future of Central Europe and a New World Order: A Polish Perspective," will be held at 6:30 p.m., with a light reception to follow.

His appearance is co-sponsored by the Western New York Chapter of the Kosciuszko Foundation, the General Pulaski Association of WNY, Buffalo-Rzeszow Sister Cities, Buffalo-Drohobych Sister Cities, the Daemen University Polish Studies Program, the permanent chair of Polish Culture at Canisius College, the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Klodkowski, who specializes in international relations in Asia and Europe, is a professor at the Center for Comparative Studies of Civilizations of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland. He has been a visiting professor at the University of Rochester in 2019, 2021 and this year. Klodkowski also was Poland's ambassador to India from 2009 to 2014 with diplomatic accreditations to Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.