The body of Buffalo firefighter Jason Daniel Arno is scheduled to be released from the medical examiner's office today, and a procession will follow him to the funeral home handling his arrangements, the firefighters union announced Friday.

Arno died Wednesday in a massive four-alarm blaze at a commercial building at 745 Main St. in downtown Buffalo.

Arno, a member of Engine Co. 2 who joined the Buffalo Fire Department three years ago, was married and a father to a 3-year-old daughter. He was 37.

Members of the fire department and the public are invited to assemble outside Erie County Medical Center at 3:45 p.m. and line the route for today's procession.

The procession will begin at 4 p.m. in front of ECMC, 462 Grider St., going south on Grider to East Delavan Avenue, west on Delavan to Delaware Avenue, south on Delaware to West Ferry Street, ending at Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.