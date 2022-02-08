Process server says Poloncarz threatened her; spokesman calls it a 'publicity stunt'

It is more common for Poloncarz to be named as a defendant both personally and in his capacity as Erie County executive, and for Erie County to also be named in suits.

In response to accusations that Aldinger's request to have Poloncarz served at home was a publicity stunt, Aldinger said he had no way of predicting Poloncarz's reaction to being served.

"I would have to be psychic to know that," he said.

Burstein, in contrast, accepted the documents she was given by the process server. Hogues simply didn't answer his door, according to affidavits completed by process server Jodi Williams.

In Williams' affidavit, she recounted that she knocked on the county executive's front door several times but got no answer, then looked for a side door and wound up knocking on the back door. Poloncarz was in his kitchen, she wrote, and yelled to her through the window, "You're lucky you didn't get shot!"

She said she lifted a large package of papers so he could see them and responded, "Why would I get shot? I have a summons for you."

Poloncarz cites threats for bringing back security detail While the Erie County executive has enjoyed voter support and been re-elected to office, his critics are vocal and have blamed him for many of the restrictions facing county residents throughout the pandemic.