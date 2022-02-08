Process server says Poloncarz threatened her; spokesman calls it a 'publicity stunt'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he has been sued 31 times before, but never at his home, and never like this.
In a story that has rapidly spread over the past two days, a process server wrote in a sworn affidavit that while attempting to serve Poloncarz with a lawsuit that names him, personally, as a defendant, Poloncarz accused her of trespassing and said, "get the (expletive) off my property before I shoot you!"
Poloncarz has denied threatening to shoot anyone. His spokesman, Peter Anderson, again reiterated that position Tuesday and denounced the attempt to serve lawsuit papers at the county executive's home, rather than his office in the Rath building, as a "publicity stunt."
The process server and the company she works for stand by her accounting of events from Jan. 29, when she laid out her exchange with Poloncarz as part of a routine set of affidavits submitted as part of a lawsuit against county officials over Health Commissioner Gale Burstein's pandemic-related overtime pay.
Anderson said it is clear that the attempt by lawyer Todd Aldinger to serve legal papers on the county executive and his administrators at their private residences is an attempt to gain public attention and expose the personal home addresses of his top administrators.
"We’ve wondered why, as you may have, this process server didn’t just come to the Rath building, where Mark works 40-plus hours a week and can easily be found, to serve the papers here," Anderson said. "That would be the normal process, has happened before and would have been a lot easier, but then we wouldn’t have had the publicity stunt atmosphere that the plaintiff wanted and that’s now surrounding this."
It is common for elected executives to be personally named in lawsuits over government policies. When that happens, a process server must hand-deliver a copy of the legal action to the elected official or their attorney. In response to a Buffalo News inquiry, Anderson said Poloncarz has been personally named as a defendant in 31 lawsuits during his time in office, including some related to his Covid-19 restrictions. All those legal complaints were served to the county attorney at his office, not directly to Poloncarz.
Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.
Aldinger, who announced last week that he's a Republican candidate for Congress, responded that he requested that the overtime suit be served to the homes of Poloncarz, Burstein and Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues because they, personally, are named as defendants, not Erie County.
"It's a personal lawsuit against him for misuse of county funds and for approving Gale Burstein's overtime," Aldinger said. "So it's not like I'm suing him to stop a government mandate."
It is more common for Poloncarz to be named as a defendant both personally and in his capacity as Erie County executive, and for Erie County to also be named in suits.
In response to accusations that Aldinger's request to have Poloncarz served at home was a publicity stunt, Aldinger said he had no way of predicting Poloncarz's reaction to being served.
"I would have to be psychic to know that," he said.
Burstein, in contrast, accepted the documents she was given by the process server. Hogues simply didn't answer his door, according to affidavits completed by process server Jodi Williams.
In Williams' affidavit, she recounted that she knocked on the county executive's front door several times but got no answer, then looked for a side door and wound up knocking on the back door. Poloncarz was in his kitchen, she wrote, and yelled to her through the window, "You're lucky you didn't get shot!"
She said she lifted a large package of papers so he could see them and responded, "Why would I get shot? I have a summons for you."
While the Erie County executive has enjoyed voter support and been re-elected to office, his critics are vocal and have blamed him for many of the restrictions facing county residents throughout the pandemic.
According to Williams, Poloncarz then told her that his sheriff's department security detail had just left but the deputies were on their way back. When Williams asked if she should wait for them, she said he told her she was trespassing and threatened to shoot her. So she left the papers at his back door and left, according to the affidavit.
In a prior interview with The Buffalo News regarding the re-establishment of his security detail in response to death threats against him, Poloncarz briefly mentioned the same incident, though he made no mention the supposed trespasser was attempting to serve him papers.
"People know where I live," he said. "Someone was pounding on my door on Saturday – all three doors – to the point where I had to call (the security) detail to come back."
The security team was put in place about a month ago after Poloncarz met with the sheriff, Central Police Services commissioner and district attorney regarding the severity of the threats made against him. They recommended that he once again have armed guards assigned to him.
One of the threats involved "someone who seems to know where I've been at various locations, saying they're going to shoot me in the head," he said.
Historically, Poloncarz has not had security protection, but he had security assigned to him for the first time in March 2019 for threats against him.
