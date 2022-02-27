Problem gambling on the rise as sports betting explodes in New York

New York's legalization of sports betting on mobile devices has been an immediate smash hit and a gold mine for New York State.
In the first seven weeks of legalization, which ended on Super Bowl Sunday, the state raked in $91 million – its cut of $2.8 billion wagered on sports by New Yorkers on their phones, computers and tablets.
In a move that will dramatically increase gambling activity in New York, state regulators Monday selected the ways and the means by which betting on sports contests via computers and smartphones will get underway.
At that rate, in a full year, the state will pocket about $680 million.
But there's a downside – the collateral damage to the lives and finances of people who can't stop betting.
Organizations that help compulsive gamblers and their families in Western New York say they have seen a sharp increase in the number of people contacting them since legalization.
The statewide Hopeline, a problem gambling crisis hotline, received 289 calls in January, which was 91 more than in January 2021, according to Edison Alban, spokesman for the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, or OASAS.
“I’ve never seen the amount of folks needing assistance or help, and it’s a result of the media coverage this is getting, everything from the ads to the articles," said Jim Maney, the executive director of the New York Council on Problem Gambling.
“People are now coming out of the woodwork saying, ‘I need some help or my loved one needs some help,’ " Maney said Friday.
“We’ve probably had 25% more calls this month than we did last month, and we’re significantly higher than we were at this time last year," said Angela DiRosa, program manager at the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center in Buffalo.
"We probably have twice the number of calls so far this year than we did at the beginning of 2021," said DiRosa, who explained that her agency's contract with OASAS prevents her from disclosing exact figures.
“We used to see about two new members per month. We’ve seen at least 10 new members this month," said Dan W., a member and spokesman for Gamblers Anonymous in Western New York. In line with the group's policy of anonymity, he doesn't disclose his surname.
Dan W. and his wife, Kathy W., a member of Gam-Anon, a support organization for the loved ones of compulsive gamblers, said people whose gambling addiction seemed to be under control have begun to relapse.
"A lot of people were there in the past, who had stopped gambling, stopped coming to our program. With this mobile sports betting, they’re back into our program, after not being around, some of them for seven or eight years," Dan W. said.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It's official: New York is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets.
Before Jan. 6, sports betting had been allowed in New York only inside casinos, a change which was made in late 2019.
How well the casinos have done on sports is unknown. A spokesman for Seneca Gaming Corp., which operates casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca, said the corporation doesn't disclose its financial data.
DiRosa and Dan and Kathy W. all said their groups take no formal position on the desirability of sports betting or other forms of gambling, because that ship has sailed.
“For the majority of them at the state level, it’s the bottom line, it’s just the dollar," Dan W. said.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, D-Queens, who has co-sponsored most of the bills to expand gambling in New York, did not respond to a request for comment on the apparent growth of problem gambling.
Maney said state officials clearly underestimated how popular mobile sports betting would be.
"There’s more than a million people new to the app. They never thought that was going to happen. They never thought the amount of money being lost was going to happen," Maney said. "Everybody’s been alarmed, and henceforth, as a result of all that, they’ll be seeing more damage.”
And much of that damage is being done among young people who might be tech-savvy, but who aren't gambling-savvy.
“It really engages a younger and newer audience," DiRosa said. "The convergence of sports and the use of technology really speaks to a younger generation who may not have the same perspective or knowledge about gambling and the potential risks. We’re seeing, for instance, college towns really being inundated with that advertising."
The state requires the betting companies to place disclaimers in their advertising, which they do in small print at the bottom: "Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369). 21+."
"People don’t know what they’re doing. So even though all of these sites say, ‘You must be 21,’ that doesn’t mean anything," Kathy W. said. "I have been focusing on getting the word out to parent groups and administrators that this is something that needs to be talked about more frequently.”
"OASAS is focusing on increasing public awareness about how to prevent underage gambling, the signs of problem gambling, and where to find treatment for individuals affected by gambling harms," Alban said in an email. "We are also engaged in a yearlong advertising campaign promoting responsible gambling in collaboration with the NYS Gaming Commission and the NY Council on Problem Gambling."
Alban said OASAS will work with the state Education Department to educate teachers and staff on the risks of underage gambling, and to produce publications for parents and families on problem gambling awareness and prevention.
"We’ve had a number of people in their early 20s who are in college quickly finding themselves in trouble with sports gambling," DiRosa said. "We’ve also had parents of college-age students reaching out, as well, because they’re finding out that their college-age students are preoccupied away from their schooling because they’re following sports and they’re utilizing mobile sports betting on campus.”
Brad Maione, spokesman for the state Gaming Commission, said seven of the nine companies the state authorized have launched online betting services in New York.
Their reports on the Gaming Commission website show $2.81 billion was bet in the first seven weeks, while the gross revenue – the money the seven companies kept after paying out winnings – was $179.3 million. The state taxes that at a rate of 51%.
During the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, the state keeps 98% of the money it collects, earmarked for education, according to Maione. The state allocates 1% for youth recreational programs and 1% for problem gambling programs.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, a flat $6 million will be set aside for problem gambling programs. Maney said his group wants an additional $15 million, with a dedicated 3% of the state's tax to go to problem gambling programs in future years.
"If the money keeps increasing, and the amount of losses keeps increasing, and New Yorkers keep losing, we’ll definitely need more much to handle it," Maney said.