Problem gambling on the rise as sports betting explodes in New York

“People are now coming out of the woodwork saying, ‘I need some help or my loved one needs some help,’ " Maney said Friday.

“We’ve probably had 25% more calls this month than we did last month, and we’re significantly higher than we were at this time last year," said Angela DiRosa, program manager at the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center in Buffalo.

"We probably have twice the number of calls so far this year than we did at the beginning of 2021," said DiRosa, who explained that her agency's contract with OASAS prevents her from disclosing exact figures.

“We used to see about two new members per month. We’ve seen at least 10 new members this month," said Dan W., a member and spokesman for Gamblers Anonymous in Western New York. In line with the group's policy of anonymity, he doesn't disclose his surname.

Dan W. and his wife, Kathy W., a member of Gam-Anon, a support organization for the loved ones of compulsive gamblers, said people whose gambling addiction seemed to be under control have begun to relapse.