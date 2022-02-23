In November 2018, two security guards at the Niagara Power Project had a chat at work about their Christmas vacation schedule.

A few weeks later, Security Supervisor Ryan Sinatra confronted one of the guards with a recording of the conversation, according to files obtained by The Buffalo News under the Freedom of Information Law.

On the tape, which Sinatra said had been anonymously emailed to him, Sgt. Russell J. DeFranco was heard making derogatory comments about Sinatra. That triggered a disciplinary action against DeFranco, according to his statement to investigators.

He said it added to pre-existing hostility that eventually led to DeFranco's firing in February 2020 and a $3 million lawsuit against the New York Power Authority, claiming the termination was unjust and discriminatory.

And the recording of DeFranco's chat with fellow guard James Morgan also sparked a criminal investigation, which concluded that their conversation had been secretly – and illegally – recorded.

After hearing the tape, DeFranco gave statements to the state Inspector General's Office and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, making accusations of illegal eavesdropping. Investigators concluded that the recording of the DeFranco-Morgan conversation did constitute the crime of eavesdropping. But after a yearlong investigation, the DA's Office sent DeFranco a letter saying no charges would be filed.

"While there is sufficient evidence to prove that a crime was committed, we cannot establish the identify of the perpetrator beyond a reasonable doubt," Mary Jean Bowman, now executive assistant DA, wrote to DeFranco in December 2019.

"I was blown away," said DeFranco, who worked 20 years for the Niagara Falls Police Department and retired as a detective before joining NYPA in 2016 at age 52.

“Even if they didn’t know who did it, they could have charged the Power Authority as a corporation. That’s what I used to do with the environmental crimes I investigated," DeFranco said.

Or, the evidence could have been submitted to a grand jury to sort out potential charges, DeFranco said. Bowman disagreed.

"It was allegedly just an individual who may have committed the act. There was no evidence to support that it was an act on behalf of a corporation, if it even is a corporation," Bowman said. "Without a target, there's really nothing that the grand jury can do."

NYPA said it does not condone surreptitious recording of in-person conversations. But it does have a policy allowing recordings of phone calls without notice, for business and legal reasons, as well as investigations of employee misconduct.

The probe by the DA's Office and the Inspector General's Office confirmed that many phones at the plant have the ability to function as microphones, even while their receivers are hung up.

However, the Inspector General was told by NYPA the function to record non-phone conversations never had been enabled.

That means the DeFranco-Morgan chat was recorded by some type of bugging device, the Inspector General's Office concluded. The inspector general's investigator questioned numerous employees, but no one offered any insight as to who made the recording, or how it was done.

In an interview, DeFranco said, based on experiences that colleagues related, that he began to suspect bugging "probably around mid-2018."

Shirley Hamilton, a 42-year employee of the Power Project, said she had known that at least since 2015, when she said she was accused of disciplinary violations that eventually led to her demotion.

“Illegal is illegal. That’s the way I look at it," said Hamilton, a former chairwoman of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

When plant officials and a union representative met with Hamilton in May 2017 and the session became loud, she recalled that two top executives came running into the room.

The only way they could have known things were becoming heated was by listening in on the meeting, Hamilton said.

'Sleeping on the job'

On Jan. 10, 2020, 14 months after his conversation with Morgan was recorded, DeFranco said he passed out at work at 3 a.m. – because of job-related stress and a medical condition, he said – and Sinatra found him on the floor more than three hours later.

After a medical leave, DeFranco was fired Feb. 19, 2020, for "sleeping on the job," according to documents in DeFranco's U.S. District Court lawsuit against NYPA.

“This individual had been clearly retaliating against him the whole time and was clearly trying to use this medical event as justification for terminating him. I actually think it’s outrageous," said Kevin P. Wicka, DeFranco's attorney.

NYPA would not comment on the litigation, but its attorneys have moved to dismiss the case, claiming the complaints are excluded by time limits in various federal laws and don't amount to illegal discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

Sinatra's attorney, R. Scott DeLuca, also said he wouldn't comment on pending litigation.

As far back as 2017, DeFranco, who wears hearing aids in both ears, had filed a complaint with NYPA's human resources department, objecting to Sinatra reprimanding him for not following instructions regarding guard scheduling.

DeFranco said he didn't hear Sinatra's instructions and contended he was being discriminated against because of his hearing handicap.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“That’s a protected activity, because he’s complaining about disability discrimination in this email to HR," Wicka said. "That is the seminal change point. When that happens, then he’s in the crosshairs thereafter.”

Listening in

In a November 2020 letter to NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones, Executive Deputy Inspector General Spencer Freedman reported that from December 2014 through April 2019, NYPA executives reviewed more than 2,000 phone calls at the Niagara Power Project, both incoming and outgoing.

Freedman recommended a return to the former practice of placing stickers on phones warning users that their calls may be recorded. Hamilton said that hasn't happened as the inspector general envisioned.

“Some of the phones are labeled, but the majority are not," Hamilton said.

DeFranco said that after his criminal complaint, warning stickers were posted, but after a time they were removed.

“We not only have taped phone systems, we have actual cameras. If those cameras are voice-recorded, there should be notices, ‘This area is being recorded.’ It wasn’t," Hamilton said.

NYPA said Tuesday that it is in the process of making sure all recorded lines have warning stickers.

"NYPA does not monitor phone calls," the authority said in an email to The News. "For business reasons, and in keeping standard industry practices, certain phone lines related to control room operations (for power generation and transmission), security and trading are recorded in case of an instance where communications records are needed."

The email also said, "NYPA’s practice of recording certain phone lines is a standard industry practice and in full compliance with the law."

No privacy

Freedman also wrote that NYPA should adopt a policy governing how material gleaned from recorded phone calls could be used and distributed.

Last October, NYPA did so, and the policy, released by NYPA's public affairs office, makes no concessions to privacy.

"Personnel should not have any expectation of privacy in the use, disclosure or storage of any communications or records created, sent or received via the Systems Environment," the policy said, using the legal term for all computers or communications equipment.

"NYPA reserves the right to access and monitor, without notice, any aspect of the Systems Environment," the policy added.

Most private-sector employees have little expectation of privacy at work, University at Buffalo Law School Professor Matthew Dimick said. But the story is different for unionized government workers.

"For unionized employees, employers have a duty to bargain about conditions of work, including surveillance, especially where such surveillance can lead to to discipline or termination," Dimick said.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents most workers at the power plant, said its contract contains no provisions regarding recording of phone calls or conversations at the power plant. DeFranco, as a sergeant, was not an IBEW member.

"Public employees are protected by the federal and state constitutional guarantees of privacy," Dimick said. "But these protections are also contingent on the expectation of privacy employees have when entering the employment relationship, which are shaped by contract, employer policy, and which are substantially diminished, compared to the private citizen in cases of, for example, police searches and seizures."

Hamilton said phone monitoring at the power plant isn't new, but it used to be highly limited.

“When I first started working there, we only had a couple of sets of phones recorded, and that was the phone calls to the control room and the phone calls to security," she said.

But shortly before DeFranco was hired in 2016, the plant installed a new phone system, manufactured by Cisco, that had wider recording capability.

Discrimination complaints

In January 2019, besides calling police agencies, DeFranco complained to NYPA's Civil Rights and Inclusion Office about his treatment by Sinatra and Smith.

The files show the NYPA internal probe found that DeFranco's claim of retaliation against Sinatra was "substantiated" and would be addressed administratively, but the eventual lawsuit contends that nothing was done.

DeFranco's claim of disability and age discrimination by Sinatra and Smith "could not be substantiated," NYPA decided.

In October 2019, eight months after being disciplined, DeFranco also filed complaints about Sinatra and Smith with the state Division of Human Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

DeFranco's federal lawsuit contends that for years, colleagues had mocked him for his hearing trouble, while Sinatra allegedly gave him negative job performance reviews and assigned him to far more overnight shifts than other, younger officers.

The Division of Human Rights dismissed DeFranco's complaint in early 2020, accepting NYPA's explanation that DeFranco was disciplined for poor job performance. NYPA said DeFranco was terminated for cause.

However, the EEOC ruled in September 2020 that DeFranco had a right to sue NYPA over his firing.

