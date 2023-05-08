A Dunkirk man who was caught with drugs while on probation has been sentenced to eight years in state prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

After a violation of probation hearing, Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley also ordered Rodney Clyburn, 42, to undergo three years of supervision after he is released.

Clyburn was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 4 on a residence on Leming Street and seized 8.3 grams of fentanyl, four Suboxone strips, drug packaging materials and $279 in cash.

Clyburn had been placed on probation for five years in March 2022 after his conviction for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.