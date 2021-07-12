Probation ordered after false 911 call caused crash that paralyzed pedestrian

A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for placing a false 911 call in April 2020 that led to a collision involving a police SUV that injured five people and left a pedestrian paralyzed, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

William B. Gray, 61, was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on Monday morning after pleading guilty in April to a felony count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Gray admitted that at midday on April 15, 2020, he called 911 because he wanted his girlfriend's sister out of the house, according to prosecutors. When the dispatcher asked Gray if there was a weapon at the Wyoming Avenue home, he lied claiming there was a person with a knife, prosecutors said.

Around 12:40 p.m., a Buffalo police officer driving a patrol SUV responded to the call. Prosecutors said the police SUV had its emergency lights flashing when it collided with another vehicle at Main Street and Benwood Avenue.

One of the pedestrians injured in the crash, Chelsea Ellis, was thrown between 30 feet and 50 feet. Her injuries rendered her quadriplegic and she needs a ventilator to breathe, according to her family and her attorney.