Probation imposed on WNY father and son charged in Capitol riot

A father and son Thursday became the third and fourth Western New Yorkers sentenced on a misdemeanor Capitol riot charge and, like the two previous offenders, they were placed on probation for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

The father, William M. Sywak, a 46-year-old unemployed carpenter from Hamburg, avoided jail despite a lengthy criminal record his lawyer attributed to past drug and alcohol abuse. He traveled to then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally just a month after he was discharged from probation from a previous crime.

The son, William J. Sywak, a 28-year-old welder from Arcade, was also spared jail time despite text messages he sent on Jan. 6 that revealed his gleefulness about what he witnessed during the mob attack in which 140 police officers were assaulted.

Both were at the forefront of the siege of the U.S. Capitol, just five minutes behind the first rioters to breach the building, according to prosecutors. The Sywaks spent around 20 minutes inside the Capitol building, but after exiting, the son rejoined the mob at the front line amid scuffles with police.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington recommended a 45-day jail sentence for the son, whom prosecutors referred to as Billy, and 30 days for the father. Prosecutors said the younger Sywak deserved a longer incarceration because his texts and video footage taken by others show more involvement with the mob and a high level of enthusiasm as thousands of people swarmed the Capitol with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.

Both Sywaks expressed shame for their actions on Jan. 6.

"I'm embarrassed," the younger Sywak told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, calling his texts and what he did on the grounds of the Capitol "disgusting."

"I'm very remorseful for what I did," he said. "It's not right that so many police officers were injured."

He added that he did not realize at the time so many people were hurt.

"I was not really trying to cause any harm or trouble," he told the judge.

The judge placed Billy Sywak on probation for one year along with two months of home confinement with location monitoring. The judge placed the father on probation for two years, plus four months of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

Both Sywaks were also ordered to pay $500 restitution.

Both men pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Both Sywaks expressed embarrassment over their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"I'm totally ashamed of what I did," William M. Sywak told the judge. "I never should have gone into the Capitol building, especially with my son. I've apologized in the past, and I will continue to apologize. I want everyone to know I'm truly sorry for disrespecting the nation's Capitol."

He said he doesn't agree "with a lot of the things I might have back in January."

He said he has been sober since his arrest for the first time in many years.

Through June 6, some 735 people from across the nation have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, the offense to which both Sywaks pleaded guilty. The Sywaks were not among the 255 defendants charged with assaulting or resisting police officers or the 85 people charged with destroying or stealing government property. Some 305 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, with some 246 admitting to misdemeanor charges and 59 to felonies. So far, some 185 defendants have been sentenced for their roles on Jan. 6, with 80 sentenced to periods of incarceration. More than 50 other defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention.

The first two Western New Yorkers to be sentenced for their roles in the Capitol riot – Traci J. Sunstrum of Amherst and John J. Juran, a Getzville small business owner – were placed on probation for three years, with Sunstrum also sentenced to home detention for 30 days.

