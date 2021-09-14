Prizes, music, new workstations: Employees try to make workers feel at home upon return to office

She and her husband drew upon inspiring examples they had seen while traveling overseas. Working with Michael P. Design, an interior design firm, 19 Ideas created an expansion that is nothing like a traditional office.

The center of the first floor space is called Hyde Park, a nod to the park in London. Tables are set up for chess and checkers, where employees can take a break and sit on balance stools. There's no office furniture on the first floor. It's all either custom built or home furniture.

Along one of the walls is a row of individual areas, referred to as "houses," with semi-private places to work. Employees were drawn to those spots when they first returned to the office, as they transitioned out of their homes. For yet another level of quiet and privacy, there are two soundproof booths.

Krawczyk feels the new space retains some of the things employees liked about working remotely. At the same time, the office space caters to employees who felt isolated and lonely during the pandemic.

The renovated space also conveys to new hires and visiting clients what the agency is about, Krawczyk said. "The job isn’t done once this thing is designed. It’s everything else. It’s the stress levels. It’s how are we taking care of everyone."