Prison release of terrorist who killed Buffalo native called 'infuriating'

Rep. Brian Higgins on Wednesday condemned the reported release from a Sudan prison of a man convicted of killing Buffalo native John Granville in 2008.

“John Granville was a kid from Buffalo who set out to change the world through his contributions and compassion as a U.S. diplomat,” Higgins said. “Since his murder, the Granville family has endured 15 years of turmoil and heartbreak. The news of his killer’s release is infuriating and devastating to the many colleagues, friends and family who knew and loved John.”

Higgins reached out to the U.S. State Department and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs for information after reports that Abdelraouf Abuzeid, convicted of killing Granville, was released from prison. Abuzeid was named a specially designated global terrorist by the U.S. in 2013.

“For Sudan to now release one of his killers and allow him to walk free is an insult to John’s memory and a gross miscarriage of justice," Higgins said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I strongly urge the administration to condemn this action by the Sudanese Supreme Court, and respectfully request that you keep me and my office apprised of any additional information uncovered regarding this matter."

Granville, who grew up in South Buffalo, and his driver Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama were murdered on Jan. 1, 2008, after leaving an event at the British embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. Two gunmen ambushed Granville's car, killing him and his driver.

Granville, who was 33 at the time, had been a Fulbright Scholar and Peace Corps volunteer before becoming a diplomat for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Four men were convicted of the murders and sentenced to death, but they escaped from prison in Sudan with the help of a man later pardoned by former Sudanese President al-Bashir. The State Department offered a multimillion-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two of the men who remained at large.

In 2021, the U.S. received $335 million from Sudan to compensate for the 1988 U.S. embassy bombings in Africa, the 2020 attack on the U.S.S. Cole and Granville's murder.