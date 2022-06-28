Primary elections results from state and county boards of elections

Following are unofficial tallies of votes counted on primary night, which include early vote and Primary Day tallies. They do not include all absentee ballots.
See complete results of state races at the New York State Board of Elections unofficial results.
See complete results from Erie County races at the Erie County Board of Elections unofficial results.
See complete results from Niagara County races at the Niagara County Board of Elections unofficial results.
What’s included in election night results?
County boards of election handle three types of ballots and count them at different times. Here’s when each type gets counted:
- Early voting: Ballots cast at early voting sites are counted on election night and are included in election day tallies.
- Election Day ballots: Ballots cast at polling sites on Tuesday are counted Tuesday night.
- Mail-in absentees: Absentee ballots mailed in or dropped off at polling sites will be counted as a later date.