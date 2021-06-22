Primary day in Erie County features sheriff, mayor races

The voters of Erie County took their first step towards hiring a new sheriff on Tuesday, and one citizen said he applies the same process toward voting as he does when choosing who to hire for his company.

“You have to review résumés and you have to quickly determine what kind of person you are making a permanent decision on,” said Mark Collett, 53.

The registered Republican said he was able to easily find information to enable him to make that kind of decision on the candidates for sheriff.

“It didn’t take long for me to find out what’s been going on and make up my mind based on what I feel is just and true.”

Collett was part of a steady stream of morning voters at Nativity of Our Lord School on South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park.

The polling place for five districts saw a total of 31 Republicans and seven Democrats vote by 8:55 a.m.

Orchard Park is one of only two large towns in the county where registered Republican voters (over 8,200) outnumber Democrats (just under 8,000), according to Board of Elections data (the other is Clarence).

Republicans have a rare, if not unprecedented, sheriff’s primary to vote in.