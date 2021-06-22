Primary day in Erie County features sheriff, mayor races

The voters of Erie County took their first step towards hiring a new sheriff on Tuesday, and one citizen said he applies the same process toward voting as he does when choosing who to hire for his company.
“You have to review résumés and you have to quickly determine what kind of person you are making a permanent decision on,” said Mark Collett, 53.
The registered Republican said he was able to easily find information to enable him to make that kind of decision on the candidates for sheriff.
“It didn’t take long for me to find out what’s been going on and make up my mind based on what I feel is just and true.”
Collett was part of a steady stream of morning voters at Nativity of Our Lord School on South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park.
The polling place for five districts saw a total of 31 Republicans and seven Democrats vote by 8:55 a.m.
Orchard Park is one of only two large towns in the county where registered Republican voters (over 8,200) outnumber Democrats (just under 8,000), according to Board of Elections data (the other is Clarence).
Republicans have a rare, if not unprecedented, sheriff’s primary to vote in.
A major primary standoff is happening between endorsed Republican candidate Karen Healy-Case and John Garcia. The Dems (more used to primaries) feature a contest with endorsed candidate Brian Gould plus Kimberly Miller-Beaty and Myles Carter.
A Democrat hasn't been elected sheriff since Thomas F. Higgins won a third term in 1993.
Collett also lauded election workers, who staffed three tables in the gymnasium at Nativity.
“The election process is important, and I wish people appreciated more that we have a say in what’s going on," he said.
Paula Cahill, 48, who, when asked whether she was a Democrat or a Republican, answered, “I’m a progressive. I’m not just a Democrat, I’m a progressive.”
“The sheriff is a big thing. I think that whole organization needs to be reformed, with a capital ‘R’.”
“I’ve never seen such an atrocity in my life,” said Cahill, who said she is a supporter of Kim Beaty.
“I’m going to tell you a story,” Cahill said.
Cahill, who has a farm on which she trains horses, said that several years ago, she hired a young Black man from Buffalo to work on her farm.
“He would get up, come from the city, he would clean stalls, he would feed horses, he became a lovely rider. Now he lives in Georgia on the Florida border, and he rides down there,” Cahill said.
“Almost every time he came to work, he was stopped by the sheriff’s department.”
Cahill said the young man was stopped with such regularity that he said he might have to quit.
“He said, ‘They stop me for taillights that aren’t out, they stop me for inspection stickers, they just stop me.’ ” Cahill said.
“So I got in the car with him when he was leaving that day, and I sat in the back seat and sure enough, they’re waiting for him at the crossroads. And I said … why are you harassing my employee?
“I sent him to work for a friend of mine in Clarence, and the same thing happened.”
“So this kid said ‘I’m leaving.’ It’s the saddest thing,” Cahill said.
“I’m not against police. I think they do great work. But I just think that there’s a culture that’s become beyond the pale. I think they are no longer capable of dealing with it from the inside.”