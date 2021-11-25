Priest seeks permanent spot for popular Nativity scene collection that keeps growing

One Nativity set is crafted out of volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens in Washington state. Another set, made in the Andes Mountains of South America, is built from discarded auto parts, with bits and chunks of metal ingeniously welded together to depict a newly born Jesus surrounded by Mary, Joseph, farm animals and visitors on horseback.

There are sets fashioned from rice, coal, beeswax, pine needles, newspapers, banana leaves, beer bottles and even cookie dough.

The Rev. Roy Herberger’s collection of often poignant and sometimes peculiar Nativity scenes from around the world keeps growing larger. He added 15 new sets in the past year, bringing the total to 670 from 61 countries.

The problem is Herberger can’t find enough space to display them all.

Visitors can get a glimpse of about half of the collection now through Jan. 2 on the campus of Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, which is hosting the collection for the second-straight year. Herberger, 78, for many years displayed the scenes at a hall at SS. Columba & Brigid Church in Buffalo, where he was the longtime pastor until retiring in 2017. He’s trying to locate a permanent landing spot for all the Nativity scenes to be available year-round for viewing.