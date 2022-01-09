Priest accused of molesting boys will control widow's $2 million estate

0:41 +4 Warnings from teachers, nuns, even a cop, didn't get Buffalo Diocese to remove priests Diocese officials waited years, and sometimes decades, to separate accused priests from children and discipline them, according to diocese files revealed in a lawsuit filed last week by Attorney General Letitia James.

His wife was a “devout Catholic,” court papers state. Ruth Peters was a member of the Ladies Guild at St. John Gualbert Catholic Church in Cheektowaga, which was one of the diocese’s most active Polish congregations.

Ciesielski, the priest’s attorney, described Peters as a “sharp, competent woman” and said “it was her idea” to leave $125,000 to Bialkowski and put him in charge of the rest of her estate. He said Peters appreciated the way Bialkowski helped her clean up her home and organize her finances after the death of her husband.

“Ruth had no children, no brothers or sisters, no really close relatives. When her husband died, the priest was kind and helpful to her,” Ciesielski said.

But two former St. John Gualbert employees and volunteers who clashed with Bialkowski while he was pastor of the church in 2006 tell a different story.

“These old ladies used to adore Bialkowski,” said Andrew Kowtalo, who served as organist at the parish for 10 years. “He’s very good at playing to people’s needs and gaining people’s trust.”

The priest would cater to a group of elderly church women, especially after their husbands died, he said.