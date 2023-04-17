Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said Monday he will meet privately this week with some of the stakeholders in the debate surrounding co-mingling of 18- to 20-year-olds with those 21 and older at venues in the Chippewa entertainment district.

Pridgen said some business owners in the district have expressed concerns about the increased number of co-mingling dates requested by establishments in the district, fearing the potential for disturbances and other problems. As a result, he said, some businesses in opposition to the practice have called for a ban on co-mingling in the district.

"The problem with me saying no, blatantly, is it's the law. There's an ordinance that they can apply for permission," Pridgen said.

The Council president said the Common Council has the authority to approve or deny co-mingling for special events held in establishments that have a state liquor license, but only within the Chippewa entertainment district, thanks to an ordinance that was approved more than a decade ago to give the city oversight on the matter.

"We made Chippewa what's called an entertainment district many years ago when Chippewa was kind of off the chain when they had co-mingling, which, basically, is allowing 18- to 20-year-olds into a venue," said Pridgen.

He said the venues in question are not necessarily bars, but businesses only within the Chippewa entertainment district, such as Bottoms Up, that have amusement licenses and apply to the Common Council to have a co-mingling night for a special event. Similar venues in the city that are outside the Chippewa entertainment district do not have to apply for permission to co-mingle. Prior to the establishment of a city ordinance, those businesses along the Chippewa strip did not either, said Pridgen.

Typically, he said, establishments that will feature a special performance, such as a concert, will apply to the Council for permission to hold one or two co-mingling events per month.

"We would send it to committee and, in most instances, it was approved unless there was something (else) going on downtown that we were concerned about – A Taste of Buffalo and other things where you already didn't have enough police presence," Pridgen said.

"So recently two establishments have requested some co-mingling dates," he continued. "They put in like 20-something dates for the summer which caused, of course, alarm by some of the clubs down there by Buffalo Place and others who were saying, 'Well, we just want you to say no to it all."

Pridgen said the city ordinance does not allow the Council to issue a blanket ban on co-mingling in the district without offering a valid reason why.

"If I get rid of co-mingling, if I just get rid of the ordinance, all of those folks could have co-mingling events whenever they want to without any notification to the city," he said.