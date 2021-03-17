Pridgen: Right to Know law will 'build community,' not tear down police

The Buffalo Common Council is proceeding with efforts to establish a Right to Know law to bolster police transparency and accountability.

The model is based on a Syracuse statute passed by the Council there and signed by Mayor Ben Walsh last year. It is one of the police reforms Syracuse implemented following Black Lives Matter and other protests that broke out last year following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The Syracuse law mandates that an officer provide his or her name, rank and command at the onset of any questioning or any traffic stop. The officer must also give a reason for the stop, and at the end of an interaction, if there’s no arrest, the officer will leave a business card with the citizen that contains his or her identifying information as well as pertinent police department phone numbers, according to documents filed by Buffalo Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

The law also requires that officers ask for and receive recorded consent before searching a person or property without a warrant. The officer must explain to the person that there will be no search if the person refuses.