Preventing school tragedy: 'You always hope it never happens, but it's never far from our minds'

When Marianne Jasen joined the Sweet Home Central School Board 15 years ago, getting into a school was easy.

“Parents wanted to walk in, they would just go into school for whatever reason," she said. "You signed in, but that was about it.”

Not anymore.

School doors have been locked from the outside for years. Parents can't show up unannounced with cookies, or to have lunch with their child. There are cameras and intercoms, where visitors state their name and purpose, before being buzzed in the first door. Identification is checked, and visitors are given a nametag or a visitor’s badge before getting through the next door.

“Once they click in you can’t go straight into the school, you have to go by our office so that again, there can be eyes on the person, a visual check,” said Jasen, a former PTA mom and current board president.

In the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, administrators are re-examining security measures, and telling anxious parents just what they have done to protect children, although some safety measures are confidential.

Clarence Superintendent Matt Frahm told parents in a letter what the district has done to harden the shell, or exterior, of schools to protect against unwanted intruders: secure main entrances, camera systems, safety teams, drills and procedures to check in visitors.

“While many of these things did not exist when you or I may have been in school, they have become common practices in most K-12 settings,” he told parents.

Evolving security

In Williamsville, like many other districts, most schools were built in the 1960s or earlier to be open to the community.

“The ability to welcome parents and our community into the buildings was in those designs. You had front doors that opened up to hallways and you were in the general school area,” said Thomas Maturski, assistant superintendent for finance and management services.

Soon the locked entrances to Williamsville schools will be more secure. The district started a $43.2 million capital project this year to increase safety measures, including allowing schools to automatically lock classroom doors in an emergency.

After the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, New York State enacted Schools Against Violence in Education, or SAVE legislation, that focused on measuring school violence. In the aftermath of the carnage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut 2012, the state created the Safe Schools Task Force that developed three dozen recommendations on social emotional learning and quality and character of school life. The focus changed to hardening schools and hiring school resource officers after 17 students and staff were killed and 17 were injured by a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, according to the state Education Department.

Under state law, school districts must develop and regularly review and update school safety plans for each building. They must have district safety teams and building emergency response teams as well as post-incident teams to help the school community after an emergency or violent episode. They must conduct evacuation and lockdown drills, while being aware of best practices and watch for traumatic reactions from students and staff affected by the drills.

School security has evolved. Some schools have metal detectors and security guards, and more schools are looking at them. And still, educators wonder if it is enough.

"The hardening piece is something that we talk about every single day," said Sweet Home Superintendent Michael Ginestre.

“Sandy Hook was the turning point. I think our community, after Sandy Hook, really let the district know, the Board of Education, that they wanted enhanced security,” Maturski said. “We started looking at security on a different level.”

Doors were locked, and visitors had to be “buzzed” in. Administrators arranged for school resource officers to come into buildings.

Planning for Williamsville’s newest security project began about four years ago. The project will include new vestibules being constructed at all schools. The vestibules will directly connect to main offices. Someone will be buzzed into the vestibule, then show identification and sign in before being buzzed into the office. Offices in some schools have to be moved to be adjacent to the vestibule. Entry into the school hallways leading to classrooms is through the offices, Maturski said.

Every school will have an emergency lockdown system similar to a fire alarm that will alert the entire school to a lockdown. Alarms, lights and message boards will alert everyone in the school, and will automatically connect to proper authorities. Classroom doors will auto lock, Maturski said. Bollards will be placed in front of all buildings.

It's all in preparation for the worst-case scenario.

“We’re always thinking of that,” Maturski said. “You always hope it never happens, but it’s never far from our minds.”

Adding school resource officers

Safety measures are not confined to the exterior of buildings. Schools are increasing the number of counselors, psychologists and social workers. Many have had school resource officers for years.

Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan was a principal at West Seneca West High School 20 years ago when the district became one of the first in the state to start a school resource officer program with West Seneca Police.

He said the true school resource officer program develops relationships, and is not for student discipline, or managing and investigating student behavior.

“They knew they were there to develop relationships and build trust with the kids,” MacSwan said. “I always made sure when there was a student discipline matter, my school resource officer would be nowhere near it.”

But that didn't prevent a resource officer from charging a student if a crime was committed.

Cheektowaga has a part-time school resource officer at each of the high schools in town, including Cleveland Hill. Superintendents of the four districts are hoping to increase them to full time.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould, a proponent of school resource officers, was a DARE officer and a school liaison officer in the Sloan School District about a dozen years ago. The part-time liaison program assigns a day shift patrol officer to a school. The officer stops in every day and touches base with administrators, staff and students, then goes back on patrol. They go into the schools on their days off, and the school districts pay for the overtime, Gould said.

And when they work on patrol on weekends, they sometimes come across the students they know from school, he said.

“There are students who just don't have any positive role models in their home life. They struggle with making good decisions,” Gould said. “Having that relationship with a police officer who cares, who has the training to be empathetic, who is approaching this job in a way that’s not just about making arrests but is about helping people has proven extremely valuable.”

No easy answers

New York State has spent a substantial amount of money in the last 10 years to help schools harden their exteriors, improve mental health and help defray the cost of hiring school resource officers, state Sen. Sean Ryan said. He also pointed to the 10 gun-related bills passed in the wake of the shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

“There's no easy solution to the problem, and that’s why we take a multilayered approach,” said Ryan, a member of the Senate’s Education Committee. “All these things come together and you hope that will weave a strong enough safety net.”

There are things schools can do that don’t cost any money, said Jasen, the Sweet Home School Board member.

“Situational awareness – that doesn’t cost anything, that’s just, you know, keep your eyes open. The relationships with the kids doesn’t cost anything, but boy do we get a bang for our buck with that,” Jasen said.

"We're also making sure that anybody who has needs in the social and emotional realm, those needs are being addressed and taken care of," Ginestre said.

