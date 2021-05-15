Presidential Center reopens with Saturday hours in downtown library

The Buffalo Presidential Center has reopened on the second floor of the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

Closed for months due to pandemic health issues, the center is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

The center features informational posters, historic photos and hundreds of pieces of memorabilia about American presidents who lived, worked in or visited Western New York.

The center will also sponsor three free livestream programs about the region’s rich presidential history. The first two will be held on May 18. The first program, at 12:30 p.m., will focus on the history and future of the center. The second, at 2 p.m., will focus on the region’s presidential history.

Another livestream presentation, at 2 p.m. June 22, will take a look at life inside the White House.

Information on how to sign up for the livestream events is available at buffalopresidentialcenter.org.

