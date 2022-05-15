 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

President, first lady headed to Buffalo Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Police Memorial

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

 Associated Press.
Support this work for $1 a month

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will head to Buffalo on Tuesday.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The trip will come three days after a gunman armed with an assault weapon shot and killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. Authorities have charged Payton Gendron of Conklin, near Binghamton, with murder in the case and have said it is a racially motivated hate crime.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is scheduled to accompany the Bidens to Buffalo on Air Force One. It will be the first trip to Buffalo by a sitting president since then-President Barack Obama traveled to the city in August 2013 to speak at the University at Buffalo and kick off an upstate bus tour.

Further details about the President's trip are yet to be announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Food drive helps families affected by shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News