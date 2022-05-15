President, first lady headed to Buffalo Tuesday

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will head to Buffalo on Tuesday.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House said.

The trip will come three days after a gunman armed with an assault weapon shot and killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. Authorities have charged Payton Gendron of Conklin, near Binghamton, with murder in the case and have said it is a racially motivated hate crime.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is scheduled to accompany the Bidens to Buffalo on Air Force One. It will be the first trip to Buffalo by a sitting president since then-President Barack Obama traveled to the city in August 2013 to speak at the University at Buffalo and kick off an upstate bus tour.

Further details about the President's trip are yet to be announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

