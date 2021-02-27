President Biden's American Rescue Plan: the details

WASHINGTON – President Biden's American Rescue Plan – a $1.9 trillion proposal to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy – includes $170 billion for schools and universities.
But that's just one relatively small piece of the legislation the House passed by a 219-212 margin early Saturday. Here's a look at other key provisions included in the bill, which now moves on to the closely divided Senate:
• Stimulus payments of $1,400 for single Americans with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000 and $2,800 for married couples with incomes of up to $150,000. Dependents in those families would also be eligible for $1,400 stimulus payments.
• A child allowance of $250 per child per month for low- and most middle-income families – a move that could dramatically cut childhood poverty in Buffalo and nationwide.
• Extended unemployment benefits, adding $400 monthly to unemployment checks through Aug. 29.
• A revised Paycheck Protection Program that aims to aid smaller businesses endangered by the economic downturn.
• About $400 billion for Covid-19 vaccine distribution, testing, research and other measures to fight the pandemic.
• Some $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, a provision that could bring $324 million to the City of Buffalo and $12.6 billion to New York State, although those figures are expected to shrink as the Senate considers the bill.
• A $15 national minimum wage, which would match the rate in New York. The Senate is expected to strike this provision from the bill in deference to the Senate parliamentarian's ruling that a minimum wage increase doesn't fit the strict guidelines for legislation that can be passed by a simple Senate majority rather than the typically required supermajority of at least 60 votes.