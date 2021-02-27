President Biden's American Rescue Plan: the details

• A revised Paycheck Protection Program that aims to aid smaller businesses endangered by the economic downturn.

• About $400 billion for Covid-19 vaccine distribution, testing, research and other measures to fight the pandemic.

• Some $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, a provision that could bring $324 million to the City of Buffalo and $12.6 billion to New York State, although those figures are expected to shrink as the Senate considers the bill.

• A $15 national minimum wage, which would match the rate in New York. The Senate is expected to strike this provision from the bill in deference to the Senate parliamentarian's ruling that a minimum wage increase doesn't fit the strict guidelines for legislation that can be passed by a simple Senate majority rather than the typically required supermajority of at least 60 votes.

