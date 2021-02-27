 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Biden's American Rescue Plan: the details
0 comments

President Biden's American Rescue Plan: the details

Support this work for $1 a month
Biden Minimum Wage (copy)

 President Biden

 Evan Vucci/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – President Biden's American Rescue Plan – a $1.9 trillion proposal to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy – includes $170 billion for schools and universities. 

But that's just one relatively small piece of the legislation the House passed by a 219-212 margin early Saturday. Here's a look at other key provisions included in the bill, which now moves on to the closely divided Senate:

• Stimulus payments of $1,400 for single Americans with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000 and $2,800 for married couples with incomes of up to $150,000. Dependents in those families would also be eligible for $1,400 stimulus payments.

• A child allowance of $250 per child per month for low- and most middle-income families – a move that could dramatically cut childhood poverty in Buffalo and nationwide.

• Extended unemployment benefits, adding $400 monthly to unemployment checks through Aug. 29.

• A revised Paycheck Protection Program that aims to aid smaller businesses endangered by the economic downturn.

• About $400 billion for Covid-19 vaccine distribution, testing, research and other measures to fight the pandemic.

• Some $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, a provision that could bring $324 million to the City of Buffalo and $12.6 billion to New York State, although those figures are expected to shrink as the Senate considers the bill.

• A $15 national minimum wage, which would match the rate in New York. The Senate is expected to strike this provision from the bill in deference to the Senate parliamentarian's ruling that a minimum wage increase doesn't fit the strict guidelines for legislation that can be passed by a simple Senate majority rather than the typically required supermajority of at least 60 votes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News