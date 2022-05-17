President Biden talks about each of the Buffalo mass shooting victims

Here is a transcript of his remarks about the victims:
"Celestine Chaney, 65 years old, brain cancer survivor, churchgoer, bingo player, went to buy strawberries to make her favorite shortcake. A loving mother and a grandmother."
•••
"Roberta Drury, 32, beloved daughter and sister, moved back home to help take care of her brother after his bone marrow transplant. She went to buy groceries for dinner. A center of attention who made everyone in the room laugh and smile when she walked in."
"Heyward Patterson, 67, father, church deacon, fed the homeless at a soup kitchen, gave rides to the grocery store to neighbors who needed help, putting food in the trunk of others when he took his final breath."
•••
"Aaron Salter, 55, retired Buffalo police officer, three decades … three decades. Loved electric cars. Hero who gave his life to save others on a Saturday afternoon. And had that man not been wearing that vest that he purchased, bullet proof vest, a lot of lives would have been saved. A beloved father and husband."
•••
"Geraldine Talley, 62, expert banker known for her warm, gentle personality. A friend to everybody, a devoted mother and grandmother."
•••
"Ruth Whitfield, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sang in the church choir, caretaker of her husband bringing him clean clothes, cutting his hair, holding his hand every day she visited him in the nursing home."
•••
"Pearl Young, 77, a mother, grandmother, missionary of God, public school teacher who also ran a local food pantry. Loves singing, dancing and her family."
•••
"And all three who were injured. Zaire Goodman, 20, shot in the neck and fighting through it. Jennifer Warrington, 50. Christopher Braden, 55. All three have injuries and a long road to recovery."
Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated. The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave.
Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Broome County, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on a first-degree murder charge. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.
Holding vigil Saturday night outside the Tops supermarket where his 86-year-old mother was one of the 10 people murdered hours earlier , retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield found light and joy in the life Ruth Whitfield lived.
Described by Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia as "a hero in our eyes," Aaron Salter is credited with confronting and shooting the assailant at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue before being shot to death on Saturday.
The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.
The 18-year-old man accused in Saturday’s racist massacre scoped out the Tops supermarket in Buffalo the day before the shooting and was asked by a manager to leave, according to the manager’s brother.
She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.
This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011, shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims killed in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. Her sister calls her "a beautiful soul."