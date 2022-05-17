 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

President Biden talks about each of the Buffalo mass shooting victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In his speech Tuesday in Buffalo, President Biden spoke of each of the 13 people who were shot at the Tops Markets store on May 14. 

Here is a transcript of his remarks about the victims: 

Celestsine Chaney

More than anything, Celestine Chaney relished being a grandmother. 

"Celestine Chaney, 65 years old, brain cancer survivor, churchgoer, bingo player, went to buy strawberries to make her favorite shortcake. A loving mother and a grandmother."

•••

 

Roberta Drury

Roberta Drury, 32, was one of the 10 people who was killed in the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, May 14.

"Roberta Drury, 32, beloved daughter and sister, moved back home to help take care of her brother after his bone marrow transplant. She went to buy groceries for dinner. A center of attention who made everyone in the room laugh and smile when she walked in." 

•••

People are also reading…

Andre Mackniel

Andre Mackniel

"Andre Mackniel, 53, worked in a restaurant, went to buy his 3-year-old son a birthday cake … His son celebrating a birthday, asking “Where’s daddy?”

•••

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Victims

This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011, shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims killed in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. Her sister calls her "a beautiful soul." 

"Katherine Massey, 72, a writer and advocate, who dressed up in costumes at the schools, cut the grass in the park and helped the local elections. The glue of the family and the community."

•••

Margus D. Morrison

Margus D. Morrison, 52, was one of the victims in the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

"Margus Morrison, 52, school bus aide, went to buy snacks for a weekly movie night with his family. Survived by his wife and three children and his stepdaughter. The center of their world."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

•••

Heyward Patterson with former wife Tirzah

Heyward Patterson, 67, left, with his former wife, Tirzah, right.

"Heyward Patterson, 67, father, church deacon, fed the homeless at a soup kitchen, gave rides to the grocery store to neighbors who needed help, putting food in the trunk of others when he took his final breath."

•••

Aaron Salter

Retired Buffalo Police Officers Aaron Salter, left, is seen on patrol in 2009. Salter was among those killed in Saturday's shooting.

"Aaron Salter, 55, retired Buffalo police officer, three decades … three decades. Loved electric cars. Hero who gave his life to save others on a Saturday afternoon. And had that man not been wearing that vest that he purchased, bullet proof vest, a lot of lives would have been saved. A beloved father and husband."

•••

Geraldine Talley

Geraldine Talley was one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on Saturday afternoon.

"Geraldine Talley, 62, expert banker known for her warm, gentle personality. A friend to everybody, a devoted mother and grandmother."

•••

Ruth Whitfield (copy)

Ruth Whitfield, left, was killed in the Tops Markets mass shooting. She is shown with her husband, Garnell Whitfield Sr.

"Ruth Whitfield, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sang in the church choir, caretaker of her husband bringing him clean clothes, cutting his hair, holding his hand every day she visited him in the nursing home."

•••

Pearl Young

Pearl Young 

"Pearl Young, 77, a mother, grandmother, missionary of God, public school teacher who also ran a local food pantry. Loves singing, dancing and her family."

•••

Zaire Goodman and Zeneta Everhart

Zaire Goodman and Zeneta Everhart

"And all three who were injured. Zaire Goodman, 20, shot in the neck and fighting through it. Jennifer Warrington, 50. Christopher Braden, 55. All three have injuries and a long road to recovery." 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.

She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant manta ray squadrons photographed in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News