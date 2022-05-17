President Biden talks about each of the Buffalo mass shooting victims

In his speech Tuesday in Buffalo, President Biden spoke of each of the 13 people who were shot at the Tops Markets store on May 14.

Here is a transcript of his remarks about the victims:

"Celestine Chaney, 65 years old, brain cancer survivor, churchgoer, bingo player, went to buy strawberries to make her favorite shortcake. A loving mother and a grandmother."

•••

"Roberta Drury, 32, beloved daughter and sister, moved back home to help take care of her brother after his bone marrow transplant. She went to buy groceries for dinner. A center of attention who made everyone in the room laugh and smile when she walked in."

•••

"Andre Mackniel, 53, worked in a restaurant, went to buy his 3-year-old son a birthday cake … His son celebrating a birthday, asking “Where’s daddy?”

•••

"Katherine Massey, 72, a writer and advocate, who dressed up in costumes at the schools, cut the grass in the park and helped the local elections. The glue of the family and the community."

•••

"Margus Morrison, 52, school bus aide, went to buy snacks for a weekly movie night with his family. Survived by his wife and three children and his stepdaughter. The center of their world."

•••

"Heyward Patterson, 67, father, church deacon, fed the homeless at a soup kitchen, gave rides to the grocery store to neighbors who needed help, putting food in the trunk of others when he took his final breath."

•••

"Aaron Salter, 55, retired Buffalo police officer, three decades … three decades. Loved electric cars. Hero who gave his life to save others on a Saturday afternoon. And had that man not been wearing that vest that he purchased, bullet proof vest, a lot of lives would have been saved. A beloved father and husband."

•••

"Geraldine Talley, 62, expert banker known for her warm, gentle personality. A friend to everybody, a devoted mother and grandmother."

•••

"Ruth Whitfield, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sang in the church choir, caretaker of her husband bringing him clean clothes, cutting his hair, holding his hand every day she visited him in the nursing home."

•••

"Pearl Young, 77, a mother, grandmother, missionary of God, public school teacher who also ran a local food pantry. Loves singing, dancing and her family."

•••

"And all three who were injured. Zaire Goodman, 20, shot in the neck and fighting through it. Jennifer Warrington, 50. Christopher Braden, 55. All three have injuries and a long road to recovery."

