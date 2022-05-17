President Biden arrives in Buffalo to address mass shooting that killed 10

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

President Biden flew into Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with local officials and the families of the 10 victims that were killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting outside of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

After arriving in Buffalo, President Biden and the first lady traveled to the site of Saturday's shooting to lay flowers at the street memorial for the victims outside the Tops Markets. Several onlookers shared their reaction.

“We need to have a voice," said Buffalo resident Eugenia Washington, who witnessed Biden's visit to Tops. "This went all around the world. People need to know we’re hurting here in Buffalo."

The motorcade left Tops at about 10:15 a.m.

The president & 1st lady laid flowers at a shrine to the victims across the street from Tops market , then were joined by Gov. Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown & other city officials. #buffalo #buffaloNY #potusvisit pic.twitter.com/h6C5cF1iDl — Janet Gramza (@JanetBfloNext) May 17, 2022

Air Force One arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport at about 9:30 a.m. The president was expected to be briefed on the latest developments from the mass shooting. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, as well as Rep. Brian Higgins, arrived with the president, while Gov. Kathy Hochul greeted them as they exited the plane. The officials joined a 30-car motorcade that departed the airport at 9:45 a.m.

I’m at Buffalo international Airport, where Air Force One has just landed. pic.twitter.com/GGKwkFZLAh — Stephen T Watson 💉💉💉 (@buffaloscribe) May 17, 2022

About 90 minutes after the shooting in Buffalo Saturday, Biden tweeted his support for the shocked and grieving community.

"Jill and I pray for the victims, their families and devastated community from yesterday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York," he said. "Our hearts are heavy once again but our resolve must not waver; we must work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of this nation."

Jill and I pray for the victims, their families and devastated community from yesterday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts are heavy once again but our resolve must not waver; we must work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of this nation. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 15, 2022

Later Saturday night, Biden announced on Twitter that he and the first lady would visit Buffalo Tuesday to share the community's sorrow that's stemmed from a "senseless and horrific mass shooting."

Payton S. Gendron, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after shooting 13 people, killing 10, at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon. Gendron, a native of Conklin, had plotted out the attack in a 180-page racist diatribe that delved into his beliefs on White Replacement Theory, then livestreamed the shooting on Twitch, a social media platform. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black.

News reporters Deidre Williams, Robert J. McCarthy, Janet Gramza, Stephen T. Watson and Maki Becker contributed to this report.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

