 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Biden arrives in Buffalo to address mass shooting that killed 10
breaking

President Biden arrives in Buffalo to address mass shooting that killed 10

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

President Biden flew into Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with local officials and the families of the 10 victims that were killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting outside of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Biden Buffalo (copy)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

After arriving in Buffalo, President Biden and the first lady traveled to the site of Saturday's shooting to lay flowers at the street memorial for the victims outside the Tops Markets. Several onlookers shared their reaction.

“We need to have a voice," said Buffalo resident Eugenia Washington, who witnessed Biden's visit to Tops. "This went all around the world. People need to know we’re hurting here in Buffalo."

The motorcade left Tops at about 10:15 a.m.

People are also reading…

Air Force One arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport at about 9:30 a.m. The president was expected to be briefed on the latest developments from the mass shooting. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, as well as Rep. Brian Higgins, arrived with the president, while Gov. Kathy Hochul greeted them as they exited the plane. The officials joined a 30-car motorcade that departed the airport at 9:45 a.m.

About 90 minutes after the shooting in Buffalo Saturday, Biden tweeted his support for the shocked and grieving community.

"Jill and I pray for the victims, their families and devastated community from yesterday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York," he said. "Our hearts are heavy once again but our resolve must not waver; we must work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of this nation."

Later Saturday night, Biden announced on Twitter that he and the first lady would visit Buffalo Tuesday to share the community's sorrow that's stemmed from a "senseless and horrific mass shooting."

Payton S. Gendron, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after shooting 13 people, killing 10, at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon. Gendron, a native of Conklin, had plotted out the attack in a 180-page racist diatribe that delved into his beliefs on White Replacement Theory, then livestreamed the shooting on Twitch, a social media platform. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black.

News reporters Deidre Williams, Robert J. McCarthy, Janet Gramza, Stephen T. Watson and Maki Becker contributed to this report.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.

She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Barbie expands inclusive range of dolls with new diverse additions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News