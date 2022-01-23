Preservationists to argue in court that grain elevator poses no danger because of solid design

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture relied on historical documents and drone photographs and video of the grain elevator to develop the design drawings, which are part of a package of materials it will present on Monday in its argument for a state Appellate Division preliminary injunction to forestall the demolition.

“It is solid. It is better built than City Hall. It’s probably more rigorously put together, with higher quality and certainly greater-dimensioned steel, than some of our larger buildings of the '20s through the '70s,” said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture. “I mean, it’s Titanic. The other innovative thing about it that we hope the drawings convey is that the steel bins themselves are part and parcel of the structure of this elevator. Everything is riveted and bolted together. It’s one solid mass.”