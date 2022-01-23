Preservationists to argue in court that grain elevator poses no danger because of solid design

New schematic models created by a Buffalo preservation group show the Great Northern grain elevator that’s slated for demolition is structurally sound and in no danger of collapsing.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture relied on historical documents and drone photographs and video of the grain elevator to develop the design drawings, which are part of a package of materials it will present on Monday in its argument for a state Appellate Division preliminary injunction to forestall the demolition.
“It is solid. It is better built than City Hall. It’s probably more rigorously put together, with higher quality and certainly greater-dimensioned steel, than some of our larger buildings of the '20s through the '70s,” said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture. “I mean, it’s Titanic. The other innovative thing about it that we hope the drawings convey is that the steel bins themselves are part and parcel of the structure of this elevator. Everything is riveted and bolted together. It’s one solid mass.”
Exterior bricks that collapsed to the ground on the north wall of the grain elevator following a Dec. 11 windstorm are simply cladding with their own separate foundation that’s not tied to the main structure, Tielman said.
James Comerford, Buffalo’s commissioner of permits and inspections, cited safety concerns in issuing an emergency demolition order to Archer Daniels Midland, the corporation that owns the structure that was designated as a historic landmark by the city in 1990.
Supporters of the Great Northern grain elevator who rallied Thursday at City Hall cast doubt on an engineering report by Archer Daniels Midland justifying the demolition of the locally designated historic structure.
Preservationists won a temporary restraining order Jan. 14 to prevent ADM from immediately tearing the structure down. The group is seeking a preliminary injunction in the State Appellate Division for longer term protection of the landmark at 250 Ganson St., south of Michigan Avenue, along the City Ship Canal.
At a State Supreme Court hearing Jan. 3, Comerford said drone footage of the grain elevator showed evidence of corrugated metal flapping on the cupola and bowing on the river side of the building. ADM, which bought the building in 1993 and has sought to demolish it on three previous occasions, also presented an engineering report indicating that the vacant structure posed a safety hazard to workers at its flour mill next door.
Preservationists said the engineering report is inaccurate, and the building does not pose a safety risk.
Tielman and architect Paul McDonnell, a former chairman of the Buffalo Preservation Board, relied on photographs of the grain elevator under construction and historical diagrams of the six principal types of support columns in developing the CAD schematic.
The model shows 20 pairs of central columns supporting a network of five-foot steel I-beam rafters and, in combination with 6,000 pilings into the bedrock, the columns are able to absorb massive amounts of weight and wind loads.
A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.
“The brick jacket that’s on there, OK, it has a hole in it. Fix it,” Tielman said. “It doesn’t affect the structure one iota.”
The structure was the largest grain elevator in the world when it was built in 1897. It is the last remaining brick box-style grain elevator in North America and the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls. Preservationists say demolishing the Great Northern would be possibly the most significant architectural loss in Buffalo in decades.